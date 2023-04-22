Four of Penn State’s players were named to the EIVA All-Tournament team.

Fifth-year opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named the tournament MVP, and Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman and Michael Kowal was named to the EIVA All-Tournament team as well.

EIVA All-Tournament TeamMVP: Cal Fisher – Penn State; Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman, Michal Kowal – Penn State; Ben Harrington – Princeton; Alessandro Negri – NJIT; Liam French – George Mason — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 23, 2023

The honors came after the Nittany Lions swept Princeton to claim the EIVA Tournament title on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will go on to the NCAA Tournament starting on April 30.

