Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Celebration

From left to right: Penn State outside hitter Michal Kowal (8), opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19), middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18), and opposite hitter Michael Valenzi (4) celebrate during the Men's Volleyball game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

Four of Penn State’s players were named to the EIVA All-Tournament team.

Fifth-year opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named the tournament MVP, and Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman and Michael Kowal was named to the EIVA All-Tournament team as well.

The honors came after the Nittany Lions swept Princeton to claim the EIVA Tournament title on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will go on to the NCAA Tournament starting on April 30.

