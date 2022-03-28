Despite a 15-game winning streak, Penn State men’s volleyball couldn’t retain the No. 2 spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

In its latest rankings, Long Island State (14-3) surpassed Penn State (19-3) for the No. 2 spot, dropping the blue and white to No. 3.

The top six teams in this week’s @nvausa / AVCA Men’s Div. I-II Poll stayed the same, but @lbsumvb edged past @PennStateMVBALL for the No.2 spot behind @UCLAMVB. @McKMVB rejoins the Top 15 after three straight wins, including two vs. ranked teams.Poll: https://t.co/ZFnrzhJat6 pic.twitter.com/eGTjJNbiXR — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) March 28, 2022

Penn State also trails No. 1 UCLA (15-3), who beat the Nittany Lions 3-1 on Jan. 22.

The Nittany Lions play Saint Francis on Saturday, where they’ll make their case to move back up in the rankings.

MORE VOLLEYBALL CONTENT