After leading with middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18), opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19) jumps to strike a kill on Harvard during the Penn State Men's Volleyball vs Harvard match on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0 against Harvard. 

Despite a 15-game winning streak, Penn State men’s volleyball couldn’t retain the No. 2 spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

In its latest rankings, Long Island State (14-3) surpassed Penn State (19-3) for the No. 2 spot, dropping the blue and white to No. 3.

Penn State also trails No. 1 UCLA (15-3), who beat the Nittany Lions 3-1 on Jan. 22.

The Nittany Lions play Saint Francis on Saturday, where they’ll make their case to move back up in the rankings.

