The sweet taste of the top spot didn't last long, as the Nittany Lions dropped in the rankings for the first time this season.

According to the newest AVCA poll, Penn State slid to No. 3 after a tough five-set loss to Ohio State at home, while the Buckeyes raised to No. 13 with the win.

The former second-seed Hawai'i moved back to the top after consecutive victories on the weekend, and the formerly No. 3 UCLA also move up a spot.

Penn State will look to regroup with strong bounce-back performances in its six remaining conference games.

