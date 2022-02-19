In a battle of EIVA unbeatens, Penn State handled business Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated Saint Francis in straight sets to extend their winning streak to six matches in a row.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair that Penn State eventually pulled away in at the end and won 25-21.

The second set was starkly different but had the same result. The blue and white dominated from start to finish and won 25-10 to go 2-0 in the match.

It was much of the same in the final set, as Penn State cruised to a 25-XX victory to secure the sweep.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s win over Saint Francis.

Battle of EIVA unbeatens

Coming into the match, Penn State and Saint Francis were both tied atop the conference at 4-0, and with the win Saturday night, Penn State now stands alone in first, with NJIT sitting undefeated but with one less win.

Penn State could be on its way to its second consecutive undefeated EIVA record, as it went 7-0 last season.

With a win at NJIT next week, Penn State could position itself for a regular-season title.

Valenzi’s big night

For most of the night, it was sophomore outside hitter Micheal Valenzi leading the way for Penn State.

Valenzi came up big in the first set, when Penn State needed a push to put Saint Francis away.

He kicked off the scoring in the second set, as the Nittany Lions raced out to a 6-0 lead, with Valenzi having two kills in that span.

Valenzi had a season high in points and kills on Saturday night. His 13.5 points led Penn State.

Clean game for the Nittany Lions

Penn State played one of its cleaner games of the year Saturday night. In the first set, it hit .565, well above the .348 mark set by Saint Francis.

In the second set, the Nittany Lions raised their mark to .609, with just four combined errors.

Penn State did this while remaining aggressive with its kill shots, averaging a few kills above its usual 12.5 kills per set.

While Penn State wasn’t as efficient in the third set as the two previous sets, it still sat above .350.

