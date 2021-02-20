Penn State didn’t spend much time in the loss column.

The Nittany Lions beat the Pioneers 3-0 in straight sets, bringing them to a record of 4-2 in the conference.

The match was in stark contrast to Penn State’s last performance, which was a 3-0 loss in straight sets to conference foe NJIT.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-15 to keep a distance from the Pioneers throughout the match.

As the EIVA season progresses the blue and white are putting in the work to keep communication smooth and serving as accurate as possible.

Canyon Tuman was a dominating force for the blue and white with a .571 hitting percentage that left no room for Sacred Heart’s offense to take over.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ fifth sweep of the 2021 campaign.

Nittany Lions take an aggressive approach

Penn State did not give Sacred Heart a chance to breathe in the two programs’ match tonight. Scoring 39 kills and only nine attack errors, the blue and white did not offer the Pioneers any reprieve.

The Nittany Lions maintained a strong lead throughout all three sets and a hitting percentage of .441% that threw the Pioneers through a loop.

Freshman middle blocker Toby Ezeonu maintained a strong 1.000 hitting percentage.

Sacred Heart attempted to stay close to Penn State in the third set but failed to keep up to the aggression displayed by their opposition.

Sacred Heart can’t keep up

Cal Fisher is second in the league for aces with 83 kills and earned 14 more from this win, his dominance on the serve was not lost in tonight’s match.

Penn State took over Sacred Heart’s court tonight and successfully blocked the Pioneers out, preventing them from shifting the match in their favor.

Sacred Heart was cornered by the blue and white, forced to stand on defense for a majority of the match as Penn State continued to widen the gap in scores.

Penn State digs a hole for Sacred Heart

Penn State’s libero dynamic duo strikes again in tonight’s match with 31 digs, compared to Sacred Heart’s 16.

Junior libero Will Bantle and his sophomore counterpart Tim Herget maintain a strong bond with their team that could be observed in their on-court presence and easy communication.

This team of liberos managed to keep their total reception errors to only four throughout the match and kept Penn State in a position to win.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE