No. 2 Penn State squared off against EIVA-rival Sacred Heart in their second and final matchup of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The first set started out competitive, with the two teams battling in a close 10-9 game at one point.

Afterward, it was all Penn State, as the blue and white went on a 15-7 run. A kill from Sam Marsh ended the set with the Nittany Lions securing a 25-16 set victory.

The second set would be much closer to the end, with the score being 29-29 going into the final serves.

The Nittany Lions persevered with a block by Shampine and Canyon Tuman to give the blue and white a 31-29 set victory.

Similar to the second set, the two teams went face-to-face with a tightly-contested battle.

Once again, Penn State would finish strong, with a service error from the Pioneers to end a 25-20 set victory and a 3-0 sweep for the Nittany Lions.

Dominant defensive 1st set

A day after allowing a .000 hitting percentage in the first set against Harvard, the Nittany continued the same defensive intensity.

Penn State started Saturday’s match strong, allowing just a .053 hitting percentage in its first set against Sacred Heart.

The blue and white recorded 11 digs in the set, six coming from junior Jack Shampine.

Offense cools off

After recording a season-high .538 hitting percentage on Friday, Penn State’s offense didn’t keep the same momentum.

The Nittany Lions recorded a .300 hitting percentage, its lowest percentage since tallying a .300 hitting percentage on Feb. 4 against Princeton.

After tallying 10 service aces on Friday, Penn State only recorded six. The Nittany Lions also tacked on 18 service errors.

The one part of the Nittany Lions that remained red-hot was the kill department, recording 44 kills. Shampine led the way with 12.

The winning streak lives on

The blue and white’s dominance continues.

Penn State completed a 2-0 sweep over Sacred Heart and its 101h sweep in 15 games. The Nittany Lions recorded a 6-0 set record over the Pioneers.

Penn State improved its EVIA conference record to 12-0. The Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 45-6 during the winning streak.

