Penn State has defended its winning streak once again.

The Nittany Lions won straight sets against Charleston Friday night, advancing their winning streak to five matches.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s team won the first set 25-20 before running away in the second set with a 25-14 set win.

The blue and white closed out the match with a 25-21 win to complete the sweep.

The Nittany Lions did not shy away from Charleston’s opposition tonight, and refused to give up easy points, with only 11 attack errors in comparison to the 12 they got in their last game against George Mason.

The blue and white continue to grind onward in its EIVA slate as a dangerous opponent, as its win tonight brings its season record to a strong 11-2.

Here are the top storylines from Saturday’s match.

Penn State keeps getting cleaner

Despite playing their cleanest game of the season last Saturday against George Mason, the Nittany Lions continued to impress in Friday’s opener against the Golden Eagles.

Charleston was left rattled by the blue and white’s refusal for easy errors and wound up giving 22 points away on the service error.

Penn State’s setter, Cole Bogner, and opposite/outside hitter Cal Fisher had strong influences in tonight’s match with 15 total digs that kept Penn State from losing its lead.

Charleston loses steam early

After matching Penn State point-for-point in a close first set, Charleston was mentally put to the test in the second set when the Nittany Lions went on a scoring frenzy.

The blue and white went on a 15-point scoring run within the second set, going from 2-17 points while simultaneously keeping Charleston below 10 points.

Penn State took a 25-14 win in the second set before getting switched around in the third set with Charleston taking the lead.

Charleston’s change in attitude gave it the opportunity to go on a scoring run but it lost its edge when the Nittany Lions regained their composure and took control of the court once again.

Penn State blocks Charleston out

Penn State’s defense has always been stout, but the Nittany Lions took it to a new level against the Golden Eagles.

The blue and white’s defense played a large role in keeping the scoring low for Charleston and only continued to improve with each match.

Penn State’s front-row players were not to be messed with Friday, denying Charleston all access to the win and paving the way for offense to take it home.

