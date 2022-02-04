Penn State came prepared to make a statement Friday night and succeeded in doing so.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s team was able to defeat unranked Princeton in three sets.

Early in the opening set, Princeton stepped up to match the talent and competitive nature of Penn State but found themselves slipping behind through the progression of the set.

The blue and white won the first set 25-18

The Tigers sought redemption in the second set and increased their offensive drive. Princeton kept a healthy lead over Penn State through the entirety of the set but eventually fell short 25-22.

Friday night’s final set was completely controlled by the blue and white, who dominated 25-7

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s straight-set win over its Ivy League foe.

Brick-wall blocking

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman, senior right-side hitter Cal Fisher and sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu acted as a defensive wall, gaining back-to-back block assists in the first set.

The three Penn Staters were able to communicate effectively through the duration of the match, tallying a collective 10 blocks for the night.

Ezeonu made his own defensive strength prevalent — he led the team with four blocks of his own.

Stack of service errors

Both sides of the court seemed unable to gain full control over service of the ball.

Penn State racked up 12 service errors during the match and didn’t bring a strong offensive service threat, only tallying 7 service aces.

Princeton similarly struggled with serving and wasn’t far ahead of the blue and white with 14 service errors and a single ace.

Home sweet home

After two consecutive weekend matches on the road, Penn State was welcomed back to Rec Hall on Friday night.

The wRECking Crew, family and friends contributed to positive energy during Friday night’s match — which then rubbed off on the player’s success.

It will be a short homecoming for the Nittany Lions, though, as the team plans to travel north to Massachusetts to face Harvard next Friday night.

