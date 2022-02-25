Another night, another sweep for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions downed St. Francis-Brooklyn in a clean three-set victory Friday. The win moves the blue and white to 6-0 in conference play, maintaining its one match lead of NJIT.

St. Francis-Brooklyn hung around for most of the first set until Penn State created some distance with a 5-1 run. The Nittany Lions took the set 25-18 with Cal Fisher’s 5.5 points leading the way.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s team had a bit of an easier time taking care of business in the second set, taking it 25-14 with a big frame from sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

The blue and white hit at an efficient clip of .474 in the second set.

The third-set proved to be much tougher with St. Francis-Brooklyn taking the lead several times.

It came down to the wire where Penn State managed to put the Terriers away in the final points to finish the set 27-25.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white win.

The sweeps continue

Penn State’s blitz through their EIVA schedule has been nothing short of dominant to this point.

Having not lost a set in EIVA play, Penn State is a perfect 18 for 18 on its conference slate. Every other team in the conference has dropped at least four sets.

The last time the Nittany Lions dropped a frame was back on Jan. 19 in the blue and white’s 3-2 comeback win over Long Beach State.

Ten matches remain in conference play, but Penn State has positioned itself well to finish out its EIVA slate.

NJIT’s win over St. Francis-Pennsylvania means Penn State can take a two-match lead in the standings with a win over the Highlanders on Saturday.

Fisher leads way again

As has been the case for much of his career, Fisher played a prominent role in the Nittany Lions success on Friday night.

Fisher, who leads the EIVA in kills, helped Penn State distance itself in the first set as well as a big point in the back and forth final minutes.

Fisher finished the night with four aces, giving him 12 over his last four matches.

Fisher’s 14.5 points led Penn State. He only committed three attack errors on 18 chances.

Fisher, who ranks fifth in the EIVA in digs per set, continued to pile them up on Friday night, tying Brett Wildman for the match high with five.

Penn State’s efficiency

Penn State entered Friday night leading the conference in hitting percentage, with the blue and white and NJIT being the only two teams hitting above the .300 mark.

Penn State completed the first two sets above .400 before struggling a little bit in the third with a still decent mark of .324.

St. Francis-Brooklyn couldn’t match Penn State, only hitting .229 on the night. The Terriers fared well in the third set, but hit below .200 in the first two sets, creating a hole they weren't able to dig out of.

The Terriers had just one ace all night, compared to Penn State’s six.

