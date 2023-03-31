After a tough loss last week against Ohio State, Penn State was looking to bring back its winning streak for a strong end to the regular season.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to face off against Harvard.

Penn State got back in the win column again, taking care of the Crimson in a 3-0 sweep.

After dropping to No. 3 in the AVCA Poll following being No. 1 for a week, the blue and white was fighting to maintain this spot in the poll or secure a higher position after this weekend.

Starting off the first set strong, redshirt senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher brought two kills to the match back to back.

As the match continued, the Nittany Lions continued to play to their strengths, consistently doubling the score of Harvard. The farthest distance the blue and white kept in the first set was a 12-point difference.

Penn State made thirteen kills in the first set, with Fisher bringing in five of them. In addition to that, the Nittany Lions had two blocks compared to the Crimson’s zero.

With strong offense and defense, the blue and white was bringing in a strong performance in essentially every aspect of the sport.

The set was concluded by a kill made by junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu with a score of 25-16.

With a hitting percentage of .571 and only one attack error, Penn State was bringing its A-game to the court.

Reacting to its defeat in the opening set, Harvard began to keep itself on par with the Nittany Lions in terms of score.

However, by the 12th point the blue and white earned, it began to separate itself from the Crimson with two service aces made by graduate student setter Cole Bogner and Fisher, as well as kills brought in by various members of the team.

Penn State’s players were bringing in all of their strengths in hopes of securing the win.

Although chances of this match ending in its favor were promising at the beginning, Harvard began to slow down its momentum following this stretch of strength brought in by the Nittany Lions.

After the Crimson called two timeouts, they were unable to catch up to the strides made by the blue and white. The end of the set ended with Harvard having a lower score than the previous set, at 25-15 with another kill made by Ezeonu.

After winning two sets almost seamlessly, Penn State was hoping to end the match with a clean sweep.

The third set brought something the match had not seen much of: the Crimson taking the lead from Penn State. Harvard was not going to go down without a fight.

While these leads only lasted for one point before the Nittany Lions tied the score up again, the Crimson was consistently taking the lead temporarily during this set which hadn’t been seen in this match.

This did not last for long, as the blue and white was able to bring back the lead and cause Harvard to call its first timeout of the set when the score became 16-13.

At one point, it seemed like the Crimson was going to be able to bring the set back, with them scoring four points consecutively and Penn State remaining stagnant at 18.

The Nittany Lions continued pushing and sent Harvard into its second timeout after they began to score consistently once more.

Nearing the end of the third set, the blue and white called a timeout in order to reconvene. With it only needing two more points to win the match and the Crimson slowly reaching its score, this was an important timeout to be had.

The match concluded with an attack error made by Harvard.

Penn State will be competing against Harvard once more on Saturday to continue its stretch of EIVA matches to close out the regular season.

