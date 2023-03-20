Mens VB vs Saint Francis, Alma Mater

Following their victory against Saint Francis, the Nittany Lions lined up for the Alma Mater on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0.

In consecutive weeks, Penn State men's volleyball received recognition in the rankings thanks to its dazzling performance.

After sweeping Saint Francis at home, the Nittany Lions moved up to the No. 1 spot for the first time this season with an 18-2 overall record.

The former top-seeded Hawai'i suffered its second loss the past weekend in a 3-0 beatdown by Long Beach State, dropping its ranking to No. 2 overall.

Currently riding on a three-game winning streak, the blue and white will host Ohio State on Tuesday and look to roll with the momentum.

