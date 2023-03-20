In consecutive weeks, Penn State men's volleyball received recognition in the rankings thanks to its dazzling performance.

After sweeping Saint Francis at home, the Nittany Lions moved up to the No. 1 spot for the first time this season with an 18-2 overall record.

🆕 @AVCAVolleyball Division 1 Men's Volleyball Poll🏐1. Penn State2. Hawai'i3. UCLA4. Long Beach State5. Grand Canyon6. UC Irvine7. Pepperdine8. BYU9. Loyola-Chicago10. Stanford11. USC12. Ball State13. Charleston 14. CSUN15. Ohio State#NCAAMVB — NCAA Men's Volleyball (@NCAAMVolleyball) March 20, 2023

The former top-seeded Hawai'i suffered its second loss the past weekend in a 3-0 beatdown by Long Beach State, dropping its ranking to No. 2 overall.

Currently riding on a three-game winning streak, the blue and white will host Ohio State on Tuesday and look to roll with the momentum.

