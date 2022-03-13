No. 4 Penn State faced Big-Ten rival No. 13 Ohio State Sunday afternoon for the second and final match of the series between the two programs.

The first set showed grit by each team, with both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions putting up similar numbers on the offensive and defensive sides.

Down to the wire in the first set, Penn State senior outside hitter Brett Wildman’s kill signaled its end, giving Penn State the 25-20 set victory.

Similar to the first, the second set was a back-and-forth battle, with both sides keeping the match close the whole time.

However, the Nittany Lions ultimately took the second set 25-21 off an Ohio State service error, giving them the 2-0 set lead.

The Buckeyes came out with a head full of steam, as they held the lead for much of the first half of the third set.

Despite a late-set push by the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes were able to hold on for the 25-23 set victory.

The blue and white offense then showed out in the fourth set, going on a 7-1 scoring run to open up the set.

Penn State saved it’s best for last, though, taking the fourth set by a 10-point margin, 25-15, for the 3-1 match victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions victory over the Buckeyes.

Offensive showcase

The Nittany Lion’s strong offense has become a theme this year, and they turned in another strong offensive performance Sunday afternoon.

Penn State finished with 55 kills on the night with a .474 hitting percentage, also turning in a strong playmaking match, finishing with 50 assists.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman kept his strong season going, finishing with 17 kills. Senior setter Cole Bogner finished with 46 assists.

Fourth set wonders

After dropping the third set of the match, the Nittany Lions showed no mercy when it came to the fourth set.

The blue and white began the set by taking a 7-1 lead and never looked back. The Nittany Lions took the kill comparison 16-8 for the set on a .789 hitting percentage.

The defense anchored down as well throughout the set, keeping the Buckeyes to a .313 hitting percentage.

Penn State saved their best for last and closed out the series on a high note.

Series sweep against conference rival

Sunday afternoon’s match victory against the Buckeyes marks the Nittany Lions series sweep against an in-conference rival.

Penn State only dropped one set between the two matches, taking the 6-1 set record for the series. Both matches showed the Nittany Lion’s talent on both the offensive and defensive sides.

The win against the Buckeyes, now extends the Nittany Lions win streak to 11.

Penn State will face Princeton on Friday night for the first of two road matches next weekend.

