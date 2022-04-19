Head Coach Mark Pavlik

Head coah Mark Pavlik expresses diappointment after the Penn State Men's Volleyball team loses a volley during the game at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

 Alex Yuan

The awards keep racking up for Penn State.

Along with seven players named to All-EIVA teams, head coach Mark Pavlik has been named the Bob Sweeney Memorial EIVA Coach of the Year by unanimous vote.

This is the ninth time in Pavlik’s career that he’s received the award.

Penn State is coming off a 22-3 regular season, finishing the season on a nation-high 19-game winning streak and clinching the No. 1 seed in the EIVA tournament.

The blue and white rank No. 2 in the AVCA, Off the Block and RPI polls.

