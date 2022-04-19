The awards keep racking up for Penn State.

Along with seven players named to All-EIVA teams, head coach Mark Pavlik has been named the Bob Sweeney Memorial EIVA Coach of the Year by unanimous vote.

Who is this year's top coach in the EIVA?Undefeated conference seasonNo losses to anyone since JanuaryBest record in nation last 2 seasons16-0 is best EIVA mark in school historyCongrats @MarkPavlik of @PennStateMVBALLhttps://t.co/bOQ8f5kKDp pic.twitter.com/uBAiOSsjpZ — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 19, 2022

This is the ninth time in Pavlik’s career that he’s received the award.

Penn State is coming off a 22-3 regular season, finishing the season on a nation-high 19-game winning streak and clinching the No. 1 seed in the EIVA tournament.

The blue and white rank No. 2 in the AVCA, Off the Block and RPI polls.

MORE VOLLEYBALL NEWS