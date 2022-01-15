Penn State sought out to defend its undefeated record Saturday night at Rec Hall and found itself successful after a weekend of wins against No. 6 Grand Canyon.

The Nittany Lions picked up their fourth 3-0 sweep of the seasons to close out their series with the Antelopes.

The blue and white kicked off the first set with lots of energy and a 4-0 scoring run.

Grand Canyon seemed unable to keep up with the early match momentum that the Nittany Lions put forth — the Antelopes fell short 25-18.

In the second set, Grand Canyon gathered its barings and took a slight lead over Penn State mid-set; however, the Nittany Lions were able to regroup and ended up taking the set 25-18.

The teams alternated between taking the lead early in the third set, but yet again, the blue and white controlled the ball enough to secure the match.

Penn State ended the final set 25-13.

Here are three takeaways from the win for coach Mark Pavlik and company.

Supreme serving

The blue and white used its match-winning weapon at the back line Saturday night at Rec Hall.

Penn State ended the night with 11 service aces, while the Antelopes finished where unable to get things going from the service line and finished with zero aces.

The team was led by senior right-side hitter Cal Fisher who totalled 4 service aces overall.

Statement at the net

Fisher showed his offensive capabilities against the Antelopes in the second leg of the series.

The Pittsburgh native ended the match with 15 kills and a hitting percentage of 0.565.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman found the empty pocket in order to get the kill time and time again against the Antelopes.

Wildman put down 11 kills for the blue and white.

A spotless record

Thus far in the 2022 season, the Nittany Lions have not lost a single set.

The blue and white continue to sweep the competition, earning 12 total set wins over the course of the young season.

Pavlik and his squad will hit the road to face USC with hopes to extend their successes to five straight wins.

