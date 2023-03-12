Early Sunday morning, two of Penn State’s players took home all-tournament honors after winning the Outrigger Invitational.

Ryan Merk and Michal Kowal were the two selections for the blue and white to the all-tournament team after the duo led Penn State to a winning finish and an upset over No. 1 Hawaii.

Merk, a native of Chicago, Illinois, had seven digs and lead the team in passing in the upset of the Rainbow Warriors.

Kowal, in the same match, posted 12 kills in a critical role for the Nittany Lions and allowed them to come out with a win.

