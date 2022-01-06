Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad outshined its competition throughout Thursday night’s sweep over BYU but especially from the service line.

The blue and white ended the night with 9 service aces, led by senior outside hitter Brett Wildman with three of his own.

“I’m pretty pleased with what we did on our side of the net. I think our serve certainly shows that we can cause some trouble for opponents,” Pavlik said. “I think defensively we were good enough to put ourselves in a position to score some points to get some separation.”

Though missed serves seem like an important aspect of the game to focus on, Pavlik geared the team toward another focal point.

“We are not necessarily worried about missed serves. We’re worried about making sure the opponents don’t get offensive confidence,” Pavlik said. “[To the competitor] it says, no matter what happens, we’re going to run the ball down your throat.”

Pavlik knows the significance that proper serving has to the outcome of a heavily competitive match.

“I think in the men’s game, it’s crucial,” Pavlik said. “It’s crucial that we serve the ball well, and that we win the serve and pass battle. There are going to be matches where we have to figure out a way because we don’t necessarily outright win it.

“We have to figure out a way to do that.”

Considering many of the players on the court for Penn State are veterans of this program, the chemistry between teammates was prevalent in their success.

“We’re fortunate because we have a fairly experienced group,” Pavlik said. “We spent the fall just trying to get them into some pretty good positions, so nothing surprises them.”

Penn State students were still on winter break when the match took place Jan. 6; however, the stands didn’t lack enthusiasm despite the smaller crowd.

Having fans back in Rec Hall was a boast to the blue and white according to senior setter Cole Bogner.

“We feel more comfortable,” Bogner said. “It’s just good to see people’s faces that we recognize on a day-to-day basis.”

Bogner wasn’t alone in his enjoyment of having fans back in 2022.

“Last year it was strictly family, some friends, and every now and then fans,” Wildman said. “Just to have fans in the stands is great.”

Penn State made a sweep against No. 6 BYU seem simple, but to write off the Cougars would be ill-advised only a game into the new season..

“BYU certainly brings their own advantages to the court with [Davide] Gardini and how we can manipulate a ball around the block, and certainly Luke Benson with the arm that he has,” Pavlik said. “We just have to continue to play the game.

“If we’re good enough we’re going to create opportunities, and that is all you can ask for because the other team is going to practice too.”

Gardini, BYU’s senior outside hitter, ended the night with 9 of his own kills against Penn State while Freshman outside hitter Luke Benson trailed close behind with 6 kills.

“Anytime you can start your season off with the Cougars, you know you’re going to be tested at various points during the match,” Pavlik said. “Tip of the hat to [BYU]. They’re battling through some issues, and I know their roster is going to look a little different as the season wears on.”

