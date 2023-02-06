Penn State men’s volleyball received more recognition after rising in the rankings earlier on Monday.

Graduate student hitter Cal Fisher took home the EVIA Offensive Player of the Week award after a brilliant performance against two top-tier programs, helping his team secure a pair of victories over USC and UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge.

Fisher tallied a total of 28 kills with a .397 hitting percentage over the past two games, adding 15 digs, five aces and four blocks.

It was also Fisher’s first action this season after healing from injury. He will look to help his team extend its winning streak in an upcoming road match against Saint Francis.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE