After sweeping George Mason in straight sets Friday night, Penn State came out on the wrong side of a slugest to lose to the Patriots 3-2 Saturday.

The loss to George Mason ends the blue and white’s 11-game win streak as it heads into its final two matches of the season against Charleston.

In order to get to the last matches of the season, Penn State had to get past George Mason’s best as the Patriots took the first, third and fifth sets while giving the Nittany Lions the second and fourth.

Offense struggles to get into gear

In Friday night’s match against George Mason, Penn State dominated from the opening point. However, Saturday night was much different as the Nittany Lions had to get their heads in the game and focus before moving forward.

The blue and white typically rarely take timeouts, but within the first 15 points of the opening set, one was needed.

Once junior setter Cole Bogner got into a rhythm with his hitters, the Nittany Lions were a bit more consistent on offense.

Penn State returned to its form in the third set with a dominant offensive performance with service aces, blocks and powerful kills while keeping a large point differential.

Things looked promising for Penn State in the second set, but the blue and white couldn't keep it together for long. The high energy and competitiveness was too much for Penn State to overcome as the Nittany Lions had dug themselves into too deep of a hole early on.

Defense steps up, but not enough

In last week's matches against Sacred Heart, Penn State’s defense had a field day in terms of recording blocks and forced errors.

To win against a competitive George Mason squad, such performances needed to be recreated, but that was not the case.

In the first set, things did not look good for the blue and white as George Mason held control of the court. Penn State needed to turn the tide back and do so quickly, and the Nittany Lions ended the set on a scoring run. However, it wasn't enough to secure the first set.

The second frame was much different. Penn State started off dominant with the first two points in the set going in favor of the blue and white, as well as maintaining a large point differential throughout the set.

Once the blue and white got its blocking defense going and did what it does best, which is passing, serving and hitting the ball, it prevented George Mason from doing so.

But in the end, the large quantity of errors were too much for the blue and white to overcome.

Fisher’s return fails to revitalize attack

In a time when Penn State needed him most, junior outside hitter and opposite Cal Fisher stepped up yet again to turn the energy back for the Nittany Lions. However, his presence was not enough.

His presence was felt on the court Friday night when he made his way back after missing last weekend's games against Sacred Heart, but it was especially obvious when Fisher helped to lead Penn State on a four-point scoring run to bring the set within one point at the end of the first set after falling behind by five points.

Fisher ended the night with another double-digit kill performance with 21 of them. So far this season, whenever Fisher has had at least 10 kills in a match, the Nittany Lions have gone on to win it. However, that was not the case Saturday night as the streak was broken.

