Penn State got to showcase its physicality once again in its second win against George Mason.

The Nittany Lions swept the Patriots (25-19), (21-25), and (25-16) Saturday night to bring their record in EIVA play up to 6-1.

The blue and white is currently on a four-game winning streak since its first conference loss against NJIT on Feb. 14.

Canyon Tuman’s imposing presence in the match left George Mason frazzled as it struggled to keep up with him.

On the match, Tuman maintained a hitting percentage of .778%, 2 blocks and totaled two service aces to help Penn State maintain its lead.

Cal Fisher also impressed for Penn State as he finished with 11 kills. It was a bit of an off night for Michael Valenzi as the freshman had just four kills and had a negative hitting percentage.

Cole Bogner and Will Bantle combined for 36 digs from the libero position. For the Patriots, Hayden Wagner was a lone outstanding contributor as he had 10 kills.

Blocking is on point

The Nittany Lions were not messing around in Saturday night’s match as they maintained a score gap of at least 4 points per set, which can certainly be attributed to their stellar defensive performance.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

5 things to watch for in Penn State sports this weekend As has been the case with many Penn State sports weekends this spring, another jam-packed on…

Tuman did not make the match easy for the Patriots. He chipped in with 2 blocks and 1 block assist.

Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman were also two important figures in the match with a combined 13 digs between them.

Energy, communication for Penn State in victory

The chemistry between the Nittany Lions’ players was evident and electric all throughout the match. Penn State’s evenergy troubled the Patriots as they had numerous failed dive attempts, which made it difficult for the visiting team to ever seriously threaten.

The blue and white’s strong synergy led to consistent miscommunication by George Mason. In the third set, the visitors struggled to maintain their composure.

As the Patriots grew more and more desperate for a set win, the Nittany Lions took advantage of this and scattered the Patriots all over the court with a balanced offensive attack.

George Mason not fast enough

The Patriots’ attempts to throw the Nittany Lions off their game backfired as the blue and white matched almost every point attempt with a strong rebuttal.

Wildman caused havoc for the Patriots. His performance presented a particularly difficult problem for the Patriots as he contributed 11 kills throughout the match and had a solid hitting percentage of .526%

George Mason was sent scrambling all over the court in its final attempts to save the game, but could not recover from the damage that late in the match.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE