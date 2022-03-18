No. 2 Penn State was back on the road Friday, and it put its 11-match win streak and perfect record in conference play to the test against Princeton.

The second rendition of the matchup this season ended in a 3-1 Nittany Lion win over the Tigers to open their weekend road trip.

The first set got off to a competitive start, with both teams tied at 8-8 after committing several service errors.

After that, it was all Penn State, and the Nittany Lions took the frame 25-16 with 11 kills to outpace the home team.

The second set would be much more competitive, with both teams going blow for blow to take Set 2 down to the wire.

However, the Nittany Lions took the second frame 25-23 off a Princeton service error, giving them a 2-0 set lead.

Similar to the second set, both teams raced neck-and-neck to the finish, but it was Princeton who took an early 14-11 lead. The Tigers held off a late Nittany Lions’ push to take the third set 25-23 and force a fourth set.

The fourth set would play out the same with the score getting as close as 19-18. Penn State managed to pull away with a kill by Toby Ezeonu to win the fourth set 25-21, winning the match 3-1.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s match.

Held back by errors

The only thing really holding Penn State back was itself Friday. The first two sets had a number of errors from the service line for the Nittany Lions.

During the first set, the Nittany Lions started out rough, committing five errors from the line. In the middle frame, the blue and white committed four more service errors.

The third and fourth set was the roughest stretch for Penn State, committing six service errors in each set.

At the end of the match, Penn State totaled 15 service errors against Princeton, but the Nittany Lions improved in the category on Friday after handing over 23 to Ohio State in the match prior.

Strong defense leads the way

What the Nittany Lions lacked on the service line was made up with strong defense throughout the match.

Penn State held Princeton to a stifling .239 hitting percentage on the night. In the first frame, the Nittany Lions held the Tigers to a -.091 hitting percentage.

Cole Bogner and Cal Fisher led the way in digs with seven each. As a team, the blue and white would combine for 31 digs.

Fisher and Ezeonu led Penn State in the blocks department with four each.

Winning streak stays alive

The Nittany Lions’ win on Friday completes a season sweep of the Tigers, and it gave coach Mark Pavlik’s squad its 16th win of the year.

Penn State is currently 9-0 against teams from the EIVA. The Nittany Lions only dropped a single set across two matches against the Tigers in 2022.

The win against Princeton extends the Nittany Lions’ winning streak to 12. Penn State has outscored its opponents 36-6 during the streak.

Penn State will face George Mason on Sunday afternoon with a chance to push its winning streak to 13.

