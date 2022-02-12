Penn State is back on a sweep streak after taking down Sacred Heart.

Taking the win 3-0 on sets against the Pioneers, the Nittany Lions have now gone four consecutive matches without dropping a set.

The Nittany Lions busted through the gates to kick off the match, going on a 9-0 scoring run to start the first set.

The dominance continued for Penn State throughout the set, as the Nittany Lions kept its lead at double digits for much of the frame, eventually taking the 25-13 set victory.

The second set started much differently for the Nittany Lions, as the two sides traded leads with the Pioneers in the first half of the set.

However, as the set continued, the blue and white slowly built on its lead, not letting the Pioneers retake an advantage during the second half of the set. Penn State took the second set victory, winning 25-17.

The third frame began in a similar fashion to the second set, where both teams were in a tightly contested match early on.

The Nittany Lions went on an 8-0 scoring run to open themselves up to an 18-10 lead later on in the set, and they sealed the straight-set victory 25-16.

Here are three takeaways from the match.

Strong Offense

The blue and white offense outplayed the Pioneers throughout the whole match, winning each major offensive statistic in easy fashion.

Taking the kill comparison 42-23 and out playmaking the Pioneers 39-20 in the assist column, the Nittany Lions were a team on a mission Saturday. Sophomore outside hitter Michal Kowal tied his season-high in kills with seven total.

The Penn State offense also added seven service aces to its resume.

One of the main highlights of the match was the Nittany Lions going on a 9-0 scoring run to open up the match.

This run set the tone for the Nittany Lions as it was just a small hint to what was coming for the match as a whole.

Five-match win streak

The Nittany Lions have now won its last five matches, coming right after they dropped three matches in a row.

Penn State’s offense has helped lead it to this big win streak, seeing spurts on the offensive side that resemble the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the season.

The blue and white defense has also had a big impact on this streak, as it hasn’t dropped a set in the past four matches.

Penn State puts it’s winning streak up against St. Francis next Saturday in Happy Valley.

Block party

The Nittany Lions threw a block party in Fairfield, Connecticut, against the pioneers, posting 13 rejections on the day.

Hitting this mark in the block column, the Nittany Lions had one of their best defensive performances of the season against the Pioneers.

To go along with the blocks, Penn State also recorded 29 digs and forced a .039 hitting percentage for the Pioneers.

The blue and white defense helped seal the all-around match victory for the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon.

