Penn State has once again christened the court at Rec Hall with a championship win, and after a season filled with disruptions and cancellations, this accolade carries added significance.

While the Nittany Lions have been humble with every accomplishment they have been awarded throughout the regular season, Saturday night’s 3-1 win over George Mason marked the blue and white’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017.

In the 2021 campaign, coach Mark Pavlik ensured both humility and vigilance were addressed throughout the year. For Pavlik and his players, the season that was difficult at times was well worth the trials and tribulations as they took home their 32nd EIVA Tournament championship in program history.

“We know our work isn’t over yet, but we are just looking forward to playing a national championship,” Pavlk said. “We’re all looking forward to getting together and celebrating the best of what we’ve accomplished this year.”

Although the Nittany Lions have accomplished incredible feats this year, they have more to thank for their accomplishments than just their players.

Despite a global pandemic, Penn State has worked as one to create as “normal” a playing environment as possible during the 2021 campaign.

Whether it be the medical team, assistant coach or even the student managers, Pavlik and company are appreciative for every person that has helped the blue and white produce a successful 2021 season.

“You know, anytime anybody asks about the 2021 season, it's going to bring with it the memories of what these guys have gone through as well as the Herculean efforts not only by our medical and athletic training people, but by everyone working in all of men’s volleyball,” Pavlik said. “It was a concerted effort by every institution out there by the best of their ability.”

But recognition must also be received by those on Penn State’s roster who were integral to the blue and white’s success in the EIVA Tournament.

Redshirt junior and libero Will Bantle has served as a source of inspiration all season long.

As one of the team’s elder statesmen, Bantle has much experience motivating the blue and white. As a member of the All-EIVA first team, Bantle has been key to Penn State’s success.

A teammate of Bantle’s for the last three seasons, first team EIVA selection junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher has seen the team’s libero through it all.

“He’s always been a solid player,” Fisher said. “He works his butt off in the practice gym every day and he doesn't have any quit in him. He delivers that ball perfectly.”

Pavlik has also witnessed firsthand Bantle’s impact on his teammates throughout his time at University Park, and he has also seen him improve both on and off the court.

“He is the competitive heart and soul of our team,” Pavlik said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Fisher, alongside Bantle, was another player who brought the successful 2021 campaign to fruition.

As the EIVA leader in both service aces and points, Fisher’s aggressive nature has also been critical to the Nittany Lions’ success.

Scoring 27 kills in Saturday’s four-set win over George Mason, Fisher did not grant the Patriots a chance to breathe in its quest for an NCAA tournament berth.

Not only a monumental victory in the blue and white’s return to postseason play, it also represented an opportunity to play for former members of the program who missed their chance to play in the postseason last year.

After everything the coronavirus pandemic put last year’s squad through, every inevitable difficulty encountered along the way has only made Penn State more grateful to be in its current position.

“With the season being cut early and all of those seniors losing those games, we really came into this season with the mindset that we’re gonna do this for our seniors,” Fisher said. “We’re going to do this for the people who didn’t get to finish their season last year.”

