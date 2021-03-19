Penn State got the revenge it was looking for against NJIT.

In their first match of the series against the Highlanders, the Nittany Lions took home their seventh consecutive win, winning in straight sets 33-31, 25-23 and 25-21 Friday afternoon.

The top two contenders for the EIVA regular season crown did not hold back in the match as each looked to secure a first place position in the conference.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team had been looking forward to this rematch since they last lost to the Highlanders in February, which knocked them off their No. 1 position in the EIVA.

In Friday’s match, the blue and white was once again left frazzled by the offensive maneuvers of NJIT’s roster, something the Nittany Lions were hoping to avoid.

Junior setter Cole Bogner and junior opposite/outside hitter Cal Fisher helped take back control of the court. They were aided by the presence of junior opposite hitter Brett Wildman, who was absent in Penn state’s last match against NJIT.

Even matchup

The Nittany Lions and Highlanders traded points all match long, with both sides never being able to pull away at any juncture.

Neither team could manage to hold a lead for long before the other turned the tables once again. This was proven evident in the additional eight point overtime it took for Penn State to take home the first set.

The largest lead held by Penn State during the course of the match was four points, but NJIT flipped the script shortly after and closed the gap yet again.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The jousts in Friday’s match did not disappoint, with rallies that lasted longer than most matches so far and a defense that refused to give them up.

Penn State struggled with errors

Ending the first set with 13 attack errors compared to eight from NJIT, the Nittany Lions had problems regaining their footing as the Highlanders came out swinging.

Over the past month, the blue and white had been on a streak of clean matches, but NJIT got under its skin.

A lot of easy points were given up in Friday’s match on both sides, but Penn State was under a considerable amount of stress that it just could not shake.

Both NJIT and Penn State experienced duress in tonight’s match with subpar hitting percentages on both sides of .208 and .220, respectively.

Resilience powers Nittany Lions

In Friday night’s matchup, the Nittany Lions refused to give in, matching the Highlanders blow for blow in each set.

Freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi impressed in the match with an aggressive style of play that led to 15 more kills for Penn State

There is no doubt this match was a highly anticipated one for both sides, especially considering the sheer intensity displayed throughout the day.

Ending the match with 44 kills from Penn State and 37 from NJIT, this match was a test of mental endurance on both sides of the court.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling sends 4 to semifinals of 2021 NCAA Tournament Penn State entered the second day of the 2021 NCAA Tournament within striking distance of Io…