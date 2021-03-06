Penn State is riding high after winning its sixth match in a row.

The Nittany Lions continued its successful play, completing a series sweep of Charleston while sweeping the Golden Eagles again Saturday after doing so the day before.

Similar to Friday’s showing, the blue and white played a clean match, hitting over .500 on the night.

The Nittany Lions put an exclamation point on their series against the Golden Eagles with another dominant victory. Now, Penn State is 9-1 at home with its sole loss coming to NJIT in mid-February.

Saturday night, the blue and white beat Charleston in straight sets, sweeping the Golden Eagles 25-16, 25-23, 25-23.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad aced both the mental and physical aspects of the game in this series. Soon, Penn State will exit the friendly confines of Rec Hall when it travels for back-to-back series against St. Francis and NJIT.

Penn State’s service and hitting game on fire

The Nittany Lions started off the first set with a service ace. This set the tone for how the team would perform behind the service line, as well as in other aspects of the contest, for the blue and white.

Throughout the match, Penn State was on fire with its serving as it recorded six service aces. The blue and white had at least one ace in each of the three sets. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions only had nine service errors in total.

On the offensive side, the blue and white was superb with its hitting. Penn State finished the match with 33 kills while hitting .519.

Every player got involved behind the service line and in front of the net. Junior outside hitter and opposite Cal Fisher had the most service aces and kills of anyone on the team, ending with four and 11, respectively.

Charleston fails to keep up

It was apparent that the blue and white had control of this game from the start as it did not allow Charleston to score a point until Penn State had already recorded three.

In the first set, the Nittany Lions dominated from behind the service line and at the net offensively and defensively. This added momentum was brought into sets two and three as well.

Penn State also played it clean, only having a total of 14 errors on both its service and attack. Meanwhile, Charleston had 11 attack errors and 24 service errors for a whopping total of 35 conceded points.

Another big night for Fisher

Fisher has become an integral part of the Nittany Lions’ attack this season.

Not only did Fisher have a team-high 11 kills, but he also did so at an efficient clip. Fisher hit .364 on the night.

He has contributed game after game on the offensive side of the net, as well as behind the service line. Such was the case again Saturday night as he opened the first set with a service ace and a kill.