No. 3 Penn State entered the second night of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge looking to bounce back from Friday’s defeat to No. 12 USC with an improved performance over No. 2 UCLA.

But things didn’t go coach Mark Pavlik and company’s way Saturday, and the blue and white fell to the Bruins 3-1 on sets.

Penn State was able to start out strong in the first set, going on a two separate 3-0 scoring run, forcing UCLA to call timeout both times.

The Nittany Lions’ defense was the story of the first set, totaling 11 digs and 2 blocks, while only allowing 3 lead changes. Penn State claimed the opening set 25-17 with 11 kills on a .280 hitting percentage.

The second set started off close, with six ties and 2 lead changes. However, a 4-0 scoring run by the Bruins put the Nittany Lions in a 10-7 deficit early on.

At the end of the second frame, it was the Nittany Lions who dropped the set 28-26 after the back-and-forth shootout at the end of the second.

The Nittany Lions started off the third set slowly, with UCLA going on a 3-0 scoring run after the set was tied at 2.

Penn State trailed for much of the first half of the third set. Despite the Nittany Lions taking a slight lead in the middle of the frame, UCLA took the set 25-22.

UCLA’s offense clicked throughout the fourth, taking the advantage over Penn State in kills and hitting percentage.

The home team pulled away in the final frame of the match as No. 2 UCLA took the fourth set 25-19 to claim the victory Saturday.

Defensive silver lining

Penn State’s defense showed its strength in this match, winning the dig comparison with UCLA.

The defense was able to shine in the first set, holding UCLA to only 17 points and a .188 hitting percentage.

The Nittany Lions’ finished with 51 total digs on the match, to go along with 6 blocks. The blue and white held UCLA to a .261 hitting percentage in Saturday’s defeat.

Inability to bounce back

Coming into the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge undefeated and perfect on sets, Penn State dropped its first match and set of the season against USC on Friday, losing 3-1.

In response, Penn State came out strong against the Bruins, taking the first set 25-17.

Despite fading away on the scoreline in later sets, the blue and white always seemed to keep sets close when trailing and tried to set the tone offensively when they were up.

Facing a hefty challenge in what Pavlik would’ve wanted to be a bounceback match, Penn State fell to 4-2 on the year after leaving California with two losses.

Neck-and-neck sets

Throughout the whole match, each set displayed competitiveness from both sides.

Penn State and UCLA both couldn’t jump out to big leads throughout the four sets. The match consisted of many ties and lead changes, with the second set being highlighted by 15 ties and 6 lead changes.

There were a total of 34 ties throughout the match, along with 16 lead changes.

