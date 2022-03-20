After defeating George Mason 3-0 earlier in the season on Feb. 5, Penn State faced the Patriots for a second time.

The blue and white posted another 3-0 set win to sweep George Mason for a season sweep on Sunday.

The beginning of the first set was defined by several errors from both teams and a hairline 14-13 lead for the Nittany Lions.

Eventually, Penn State took the lead and won the set 25-20 after blocking outside hitter Omar Hoyos' kill.

The story was different for the second set, and Penn State conquered the set from the first whistle.

After many errors from the Patriot’s side of the net and a strong offensive effort from the Nittany Lions, Penn State won 25-13 in the second.

Things went differently during the third set, as the Patriots recovered from the second set with a far more offensive frame, the score starting with a tied 8-8.

After this, the Nittany Lions dominated George Mason once again, winning the final set 25-19.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s match.

Service-ace machines

Penn State scored a total of 11 aces throughout the entire match.

However, it was in the second set where Penn State used the service line to its favor, scoring a total of 7 aces with Sam Marsh and Brett Wildman being the leaders.

While taking ambitious efforts from the line, the blue and white posted 16 service errors against George Mason who only managed to put up a single service ace all match.

Emerging undefeated

Penn State is currently on top of their EIVA conference standings thanks to its winning streak.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad has won 13 games in a row, now looking forward to keep the streak on for its next home game, taking place on Friday against Harvard.

With a sweep over George Mason, Penn State picks up its first 3-0 set win since March 8 against then-No. 13 Ohio State.

Defensive clinic

The Nittany Lion defense was possibly the biggest standout of the match Sunday afternoon.

Penn State tallied 26 total blocks on the day, while putting up 23 digs as well. The blue and white defense held the Patriots to a .116 hitting percentage and only 26 total kills on Sunday.

The second set is where the Nittany Lion defense really showed out, as George Mason was held to only 13 points.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi, Wildman and Fisher helped anchor the defense, putting up a combined 17 digs in the match.

