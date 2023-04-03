Leading his team to a 2-0 weekend against Harvard, Penn State graduate student setter Cole Bogner was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Bogner racked up 63 assists, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces in the back-to-back sweeps over the Crimson.

The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in conference play this season, with just four matches remaining in their regular season.

Penn State will battle with George Mason this weekend, hoping to maintain its dominance against the EIVA.

