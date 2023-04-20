After a scorching quarterfinal contest, George Mason became the first opponent for Penn State in the 2022-2023 playoff after defeating Harvard in an intense five-set battle.

The match will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Rec Hall, as the Nittany Lions are looking to advance into the EIVA conference championship game with a victory.

This will be the third clash between these two teams within a month. Just under two weeks earlier, Penn State swept its regular season series against the Patriots on the road, sitting on a five-game winning streak against George Mason heading into the contest on Thursday night.

Heading into the contest, both teams got hot recently as the Nittany Lions are riding a six-game winning streak, and the Patriots defeated Harvard in three straight games.

The Patriots feature one of the top-offense in the conference, ranking second in points, assists, and kills, trailing only Penn State.

However, in previous meetings, the Nittany Lions were able to suffocate George Mason with their powerful net presence, racking up a total of 19 blocks over two matches and limiting the Patriots’ hitting percentage to .133 and .117, respectively.

Meanwhile, the blue and white’s offense was firing on all cylinders, led by graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher who tallied 27 kills in both games. Penn State battered the Patriots at the net without dropping a set.

Despite the recent success against George Mason, the Nittany Lions still need to be wary of their opponent, as the Patriots have one of the most disruptive weapons in the conference in Omar Hoyos, who was named All-EIVA second team and led the conference with 3.58 kills per set and ranked second with 308 kills.

Besides Hoyos, a pair of freshmen who could also be dangerous are freshman setter Georgi Zahariev and freshman libero Paul Wyszynski; both were recognized on the All-EIVA second team in their first season of collegiate volleyball.

However, as an experienced squad with seven players named to All-EVIA conference teams, Penn State clearly had the edge on paper. The Nittany Lions will look to duplicate their success from the regular season and advance to the conference championship to take on the winner of Princeton/NJIT.

