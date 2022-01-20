Penn State's road trip begins Friday night — and continues Saturday night — against a pair of western rivals, who also found themselves ranked in the AVCA Top 15.

Beginning the weekend, No. 3 Penn State is set to face No. 12 USC.

The Trojans are entering the match undefeated, possessing a record of 4-0; however, none of those wins were against ranked teams.

The blue and white has been combat-proven following its sweeps against now-No. 10 BYU along with No. 6 Grand Canyon.

Reflecting on the first four games, coach Mark Pavlik showed his pleasure with where the team has started the season.

“I like what we have seen so far in the first two weeks of January with our offense. I really like what our passers are doing to compete against some tough servers and to keep our offense in system,” Pavlik said. “It will be interesting to see what we face coming up in the next two weeks with serving and what our offense can do.”

A couple of players in particular have stepped up for the blue and white at the dawn of the new campaign.

Senior middle blocker Sam Marsh was recently named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Grand Canyon in which he started a perfect 12-for-12 in terms of kills and attacks.

Another player who’s seen success in the early going is senior Cole Bogner, who was named the Off the Block National Setter of the Week following 72 assists, four aces and six digs against the Antelopes.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State wrestling not making changes ahead of marquee Michigan clash As it stands right now, Penn State may be regarded as the top college wrestling team in the …

“Cole Bogner is making some pretty good choices,” Pavlik said. “He’s trying to see where this offense will evolve this year and what he can do, what he can’t do, how fast he can go and where those limits are with his various hitters.”

Outside of senior Brett Wildman, Pavlik has been alternating his outside hitters throughout the first handful of matches and has seen successes with the players in this movement.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu has also been a secret weapon the blue and white has utilized in the middle.

“Both Michael [Valenzi] and Michal [Kowal] played pretty well in their respective weekends of playing, and I think we are going to see stretches with Toby where he’s dominant,” Pavlik said. “With his relative inexperience in the game there may be stretches where he goes unnoticed. I think that’s going to be the growing pains of Toby this year.

“So all in all, pretty good signs point toward where we started the year, and I am really interested to see the growth of these guys over the next two weeks.”

As Pavlik looks forward to the matches that lie ahead, he doesn’t doubt the competition will be strong.

“This is the first Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge where all four teams are coming in undefeated with at least one match,” Pavlik said. “So UCLA is good, they have a little bit of turnover in their lineup, but I think they are coming in with some talented people. Southern California has had some turnover from their lineup, so they are coming in with new people.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Despite their talent, Pavlik realized the youth in the western foes’ lineups could be an advantage, given Penn State’s predominantly senior starting lineup.

“If you look at their team development, I would say that they might be where we were two years ago,” Pavlik said. “I think they are a young, talented squad and they are still trying to figure things out, but the challenge for us is going to be dominating the travel aspect of it.”

Pavlik spoke on the importance of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, as well as the entertainment value it brings.

“Anytime you can get those four iconic logos together, the eyeballs turn to it,” Pavlik said. “I think it is something that has served the game well, and anytime you can bring the four of us together people will watch.”

Penn State will play No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night with hopes to bump down the Bruins in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

UCLA is approaching the weekend with a lone win on the stat sheet — a sweep against unranked Princeton.

Pavlik said the players he has today are not the same guys who left last May, and the anticipation the players have for the matches approaching is high.

“We are looking forward to seeing what we can do with Southern California and UCLA.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State men’s hockey’s Danny Dzhaniyev embracing new role, position Junior forward Connor MacEachern left a sizable hole in Penn State’s roster last weekend in …