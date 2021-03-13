Men's Volleyball vs. Ohio State, Wildman (12)
Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) hits the ball during the men's volleyball game against Ohio State at Rec Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Ohio State in straight sets.

 Zack Gething

Penn State's weekend series against Saint Francis has been canceled, according to a release from both schools.

The universities mutually agreed on the cancellation “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

The teams were originally scheduled for two matchups, but neither are planned to be rescheduled at this time.

