Penn State's weekend series against Saint Francis has been canceled, according to a release from both schools.

The universities mutually agreed on the cancellation “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

The teams were originally scheduled for two matchups, but neither are planned to be rescheduled at this time.

