In an inspiring victory over No. 15 Charleston to close the regular season at home, the largest applause came from the pre-game ceremony when the seniors took center stage.

As a team filled with upperclassmen, there are eight seniors who were recognized for the Nittany Lions: Tim Herget, Jack Driscoll, Jack Shampine, Gabe Hartke, Sam Marsh, Cal Fisher, Cole Bogner and Brett Wildman.

“It’s always emotional to play on Senior Day for everybody and sometimes it can bleed over the start of the game,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “I thought these guys did a wonderful job of compartmentalizing the excitement.”

In the first two sets, the Nittany Lions jumped right out of the gates and stifled their opponents with a surging scoring run in front of an electric home crowd.

Although they held an adequate lead, the energy and intensity from the Nittany Lions sustained the whole match, with 14 players seeing action on the floor, including a brilliant performance from the seniors.

In his seventh appearance of the season, Herget finished the match with three blocks and three kills, including a ferocious, match-ending strike that clinched the win for the Nittany Lions.

“It felt really awesome to be out there, really with my friends,” Herget said. “We have been together for four years, so it was just great to compete and to enjoy the sport that we love.”

The early stages of the match was a lopsided blowout in favor of the Nittany Lions. However, the Golden Eagles stole the third set in a competitive back-and-forth battle, making the contest more interesting.

In the pivotal fourth set, senior outside hitter Shampine stepped up and made some big-time plays to maintain the momentum for Penn State, as four of his six kills came from the final set.

“It’s senior day so it’s a great feeling to play for,” Shampine said. “I wouldn’t say it gave me the extra motivation but it did give me a little more energy.”

At the end of the match, Driscoll came in to replace Bogner, a veteran who led the team all season long, for his first action of the season. The Nittany Lions’ bench was rocking with generous cheering and encouragement.

The match was a team-effort victory, displaying every aspect of the culture of the program in its final regular season match.

Sitting at a 24-3 record and remaining unbeaten in the EIVA conference, Penn State secured the regular season title with a gritty team effort.

As the tournament loomed, eyes are falling toward the highest stages. As an experienced squad, the blue and white is focused on delivering its best performances during the critical moments of the season.

“We wanted to use the last three weekends after our break, just gearing up and making sure we’re on an upward trajectory coming into the playoffs,” Pavlik said. “And I think we achieved that like we’re playing right now.”

For seniors, the upcoming tournament will be their last dance as a Nittany Lion. Riding with all the momentum, the team is looking to go on a memorable journey.

“I am hoping that we’ll be able to have a great memory in the next couple of weeks,” Herget said.

