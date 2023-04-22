Penn State has officially booked a May ticket to Fairfax, Virginia.

With a sweep over Princeton in Saturday’s EIVA championship, the Nittany Lions’ season will roll on at the NCAA Championship a few weeks from now; the team last made the national tournament in 2021.

With a combination of limited mistakes and strong serving, Penn State took care of business against the Tigers on Saturday.

Penn State hit .324 as a team, compared to Princeton’s .054 hitting. The Nittany Lions also won in the ace department, displaying the kind of fast and accurate serving that has made them one of the country’s best squads all year.

Additionally, the blue and white racked up five aces to the Tigers’ four.

Fifth-year opposite hitter Cal Fisher led the way for Penn State, putting together 12 kills on .269 hitting, while setter Cole Bogner, the conference’s player of the year award recipient, had 25 assists and six digs.

On the Tigers’ side, senior outside hitter Brady Wedbush led the team with seven kills. His brother, sophomore setter Henry Wedbush, had 20 assists.

Last season, it was Princeton that eliminated Penn State from the EIVA tournament, coming through in a five-set match to pull off an upset. The Tigers went on to fall in the NCAA Championship’s opening round against North Greenville.

In this playoff meeting though, Penn State not only got some revenge on Princeton, but also came out on top of the conference in the process.

“They played tremendous. They played fearless. They played like they maybe had a chip on their shoulder,” Princeton coach Sam Shweisky said.

Tigers senior outside hitter Alexander Mrkalj said he could see that the Nittany Lions were out for revenge.

“I think they had something to prove,” Mrkalj said.

Bogner said that while the revenge factor was undeniably there, it wasn’t the team's only focus.

“Revenge is pretty sweet,” Bogner said. “We never wanted to have that as our main drive. We kind of just [wanted] our main drive as being the best team we could [be], and beating every team in front of us.”

The Nittany Lions’ supremacy over the EIVA also continued on Saturday. Penn State came into the match with just two sets lost over 11 EIVA matches this season, including Thursday’s semifinal round against George Mason.

Princeton and Penn State met twice in the regular season; the blue and white swept both matches, also continuing that trend in the conference championship match.

Shweisky thanked Penn State for hosting the tournament after the match.

“I’ve been to nine or 10 of these, several at Penn State, and they just do an incredible job. Just so classy and professional and friendly and welcoming — it’s not like that everywhere,” Shweisky said.

From 1999 to 2015, Penn State won the EIVA Tournament every season. It now takes home its third conference title in the eight years since that dominant stretch.

Coach Mark Pavlik secured EIVA title No. 24 of his career with the victory on Saturday.

“It’s always good to be the champions,” Pavlik said. “It’s good to be the king, and I think these guys wear the crown pretty well.”

The longtime Penn State coach has also racked up eight EIVA Coach of the Year awards across his coaching career, and will now look to lead the Nittany Lions to a national title for the first time since 2008.

When they head to Fairfax, the Nittany Lions will be looking to win their third national title in program history.

With the national tournament comes taller, stronger and more talented competition, though.

Penn State has fallen in only three matches all season; those losses were to No. 4 Long Beach State, No. 2 UCLA and No. 11 Ohio State.

In Fairfax, there’s a chance the blue and white will have to play at least one of those squads again, as both the Buckeyes and the Bruins already have won or will be competing in their respective conference championships.

For now, Penn State will celebrate a hard-fought fight for the conference title. But there’s still more Nittany Lion volleyball to be played on the biggest stage.

“As soon as we get in the gym on Monday, it’s kind of heads forward and onto NCAAs,” graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman said. “You want to enjoy your successes, but there’s still more in front of us.”

