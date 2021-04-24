In the EIVA Tournament final, Penn State was tasked with winning against the last team to have defeated it: George Mason.

After sweeping Saint Francis Thursday night, the blue and white had few problems turning the tables in its battle with the Patriots Saturday evening. Penn State secured an EIVA Tournament championship, beating George Mason 3-1 to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid.

After the Patriots broke the Nittany Lions’ 11-match win streak in early April, Penn State left nothing on the court, providing too many problems for George Mason’s defense to handle all night long.

Saturday night’s match was an amalgamation of everything the squad has worked to improve on throughout the season.

Here is a look into Penn State’s success from its biggest match yet.

Blue and white shows aggression

Penn State did not allow the Patriots a second of reprieve in Saturday’s match, with 57 kills as a team and seven service aces.

The Nittany Lions remained at the same level of vigilance and intensity that brought them the win over the Red Flash Thursday night, as well as in matches all season long.

Junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher and junior outside hitter Brett Wildman took the lead in offensive dominance with a combined 47 kills between the two of them.

While this match was a great opportunity for Penn State to showcase its talent, it was also a chance to gain redemption after its last loss against George Mason. However, the Patriots were not going to go down easily.

The blue and white learned from its mistakes and through adequate preparation and focus, it came out on top against George Mason for the fourth time this year.

Confidence on both sides

Despite its last match against the Patriots ending in a 3-2 loss for Penn State, the blue and white did not demonstrate any lack of energy in Saturday night’s match.

Every player on the court was in control throughout the match as each player stayed focused on himself rather than the opponent stationed across the net.

In spite of all their regular-season accolades and awards, the Nittany Lions recognized the talent featured on George Mason’s roster and prepared for it, something that allowed them to control the Patriots’ scoring.

Even in the second set when morale was low, the blue and white did not rest for a second and matched every George Mason point before inevitably regaining the lead.

Rallies not for the faint of heart

If there was one thing to look for in Saturday night’s match, it was the intensity and duration of the rallies, something which is not typically seen in men’s volleyball

With five Penn State players making the 2021 All-EIVA first team, one player making the second team and another player receiving honorable mention status, the blue and white was accustomed to fighting the long fight for points at the end of rallies and the Patriots were ill-prepared.

The rallies in Saturday night’s match exhibited extreme levels of both endurance and dedication on both sides of the net, with rallies that lasted up to 30 seconds or more on numerous occasions.

In the end, George Mason did not have what it took to take down the Nittany Lions and gave away several points on attack errors.

