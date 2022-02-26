With a perfect record in conference play, Penn State strutted into its matchup with NJIT in some of the best form it’s seen in 2022.

The Nittany Lions claimed a 3-2 set victory Saturday after bouncing back from an early deficit and battling through a fifth set against the Highlanders.

The first set started off as a back-and-forth battle, full of ties and lead changes between the top two teams in the conference standings.

After trying to climb back into the set, NJIT took the first set of the match and the first set against Penn State any EIVA team has taken from the blue and white so far in 2022.

The second set started off a little different, as the Nittany Lions contained the lead close to halfway through the set.

Not letting the first set bother them, the Nittany Lions responded strongly, taking the second frame 25-21 through a kill from sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad showed off its offensive arsenal in the third set, as Penn State hit its biggest lead of the night when it went up 16-10 in the set.

Penn State took the third set for a 2-1 set lead, as senior outside hitter Brett Wildman’s kill decided that it was time for the set to come to an end.

The Nittany Lion’s found themselves down early in the fourth set, facing a 9-5 deficit. The Highlander’s eventually took the fourth set 25-16, pushing the match to the fifth and final set.

After duking it out in the final frame, Penn State narrowly pulled away to take a 15-13 win over the second place team in the conference.

Piling on the wins

Saturday’s win marked the Nittany Lions’ eighth straight victory, and gives them a perfect 6-0 conference record on the season.

Penn State continued its hot streak this season as the team showed an array of options in attack this season.

Throughout the win streak, the blue and white offense has gotten back to the unstoppable form that led to the four-match streak of sweeps that Pavlik’s team opened the year with.

Undefeated weekend

The victory of NJIT gives Penn State an undefeated weekend as it’s confidence keeps building up as the season goes on.

The Nittany Lions better their away record, as they improve to a 5-2 away record this season and 12-3 overall on the 2022 season.

The conference schedule continues next Friday as the blue and white returns to Happy Valley to take on Charleston in Rec Hall.

Strong on defense

The offense didn’t have its best night against NJIT, so the Nittany Lions' defense had to step up and hold the Highlanders down.

The blue and white held NJIT to a .214 hitting percentage, along with 54 total kills on the night. The Nittany Lions also recorded 38 digs and blocked 15.5 shots against the Highlanders, containing their offense.

On a night where the offense had one of it’s weaker showings, the Nittany Lions needed a big defensive showcase and they delivered.

