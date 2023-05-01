 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s volleyball’s Toby Ezeonu named First-Team All-American

Mens VB vs Princeton - Ezeonu

Penn State middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) jumps to spike the ball against Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions swept Princeton 3-0.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State has seen plenty of collective success this season, but now some individual recognition is rolling in as well.

Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was named a First-Team All-American by the AVCA on Monday.

Ezeonu has excelled this season, tallying 202 kills, 20 service assists, 25 digs and 271.5 total points.

Now, he’ll look to help his team find success in the NCAA Tournament when the Penn State Nittany Lions battle Ohio State on Tuesday.

