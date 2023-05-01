Penn State men’s volleyball’s Toby Ezeonu named First-Team All-American

Penn State has seen plenty of collective success this season, but now some individual recognition is rolling in as well.

Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was named a First-Team All-American by the AVCA on Monday.

The 2023 AVCA National Collegiate MVB All-America teams have been named. There are 12 players on the 1st & 2nd teams, and 33 players are honorable mention. UCLA & Long Beach State both have five 1st- or 2nd-team selections and Hawai‘i has four.Honorees: https://t.co/8S2vEkejZb pic.twitter.com/9zI6zovSbn — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) May 1, 2023

Ezeonu has excelled this season, tallying 202 kills, 20 service assists, 25 digs and 271.5 total points.

Now, he’ll look to help his team find success in the NCAA Tournament when the Penn State Nittany Lions battle Ohio State on Tuesday.

