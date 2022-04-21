Penn State men’s volleyball’s Toby Ezeonu grows from ‘raw’ prospect to breakout star

Penn State sophomore Toby Ezeonu is a player who lets his actions speak louder than his words on the court and off of it.

On the court he’ll flex after delivering a powerful kill on offense or blocking one from the opposing front lines.

Off of it, however, he’s quiet and soft-spoken.

With his personality in the locker room, Pavlik has said Ezeonu is a great addition to the Nittany Lions.

“The great thing about Toby is that he has that great personality,” Pavlik said after defeating NJIT on April 9. “Whenever he does something great, he pulls the whole team together. If you're in and around him, he’s such a humble soul.”

This season, Ezeonu is one of three players on the Nittany Lions to have played all 26 matches and 87 sets. He is first in hitting percentage (.551), total blocks (75) and is third in kills for the Nittany Lions (183).

For his efforts during the regular season, the sophomore was honored as a first-team All-EIVA selection — one of five Nittany Lions on the first team.

Before blossoming at Penn State, Ezeonu’s skills were honed at North Brunswick High School for three seasons from 2017-2019 until the coronavirus cut his senior season entirely.

It was as a high school freshman that his physicality and athleticism caught the eye of coach Jim Biolsi, who deemed him a “raw” prospect.

Biolsi would work with Ezeonu on his mechanics in the middle with blocking and attacking. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, it was a “lot of work” for the coach to get Ezeonu to control his physical extremities to hit the ball at the right force and speed.

Ezeonu received team MVP three times in his three years starting, was named to the all-conference team in 2019 and helped lead North Brunswick to the Greater Middlesex County championship in 2017.

He tallied 266 kills, 84 blocks and seven service aces over his career with the Raider Birds. The power and athleticism of Ezeonu overwhelmed the competition.

“He was able to penetrate around the block or walk across the net blocking-wise, that was just tremendously physical,” Biolsi told The Daily Collegian. “He was only a sophomore and coaches were hoping he would be gone because he was just so physical that it left you awe struck.”

Along with high school volleyball, Ezenou was a part of the Warren SixPack club volleyball team. He got to play against the best in New Jersey year-round. It would cause him to stop playing basketball halfway through his sophomore year to focus on playing volleyball full time.

Ezeonu also chose volleyball because it would be the best way for him to get recruited. His volleyball prowess at both levels earned him offers from Penn State, Ohio State and Pepperdine.

There were many factors that led to him picking Penn State over the other two schools. One of them was the over 28-year veteran coach at the helm of the Nittany Lion program — Pavlik. Ezeonu has seen Pavlik as a “dad” and a coach who cares about “volleyball and his players.”

In a visit to State College in his senior year, Ezeonu said he appreciated the pride the students had in their university.

“Once I visited the school, I felt the school spirit, and it was something that I would get used to,” Ezeonu told the Collegian. “It is something that I like a lot now.”

Ezeonu also liked the “academic prestige” that the school had, and it’s what led him to become a Nittany Lion in December 2019.

In his first season with the Nittany Lions, playing behind Sam Marsh and Canyon Tuman, he played in 10 matches and started just three times. For the season, he recorded 16 kills on offense and six total blocks on defense.

Pavlik and the coaches liked his raw talent, but having watched one of the matches in 2021, Biolsi was impressed to see Ezeonu appear on the court in his first year.

“I saw him play last year and I was like ‘wow’,” Biolsi said. “I thought it would’ve taken him until his junior year to get onto the court. They were impressed by his physicality. He’s really matured over the past few years.”

Going into next season, while some of his teammates chose to go home, he decided to stay over the summer to improve his game. With the teammates that stayed, they participated in open-gym sessions to get prepared for the 2022 season.

For Ezeonu, it paid off.

Opening the season against the then-No. 6 BYU, Ezeonu broke out. In three sets, Ezeonu recorded 10 kills on the offensive end and six total blocks.

He would tie his freshman total in kills with 16 in a single match against now-No. 3 ranked Long Beach State (16) on Jan. 29. That performance earned him EIVA Offensive Player of the Week.

The momentum carried over from the first match throughout the season, with Ezeonu improving rapidly. His defensive prowess was put on full display in a two-match series against Ohio State in March where he tallied seven total blocks. His performance earned him conference defensive player of the week.

From his freshman season to now, Pavlik said Ezeonu’s ability to process the game and utilize his physicality has grown.

“His athletic learning curve has been so steep,” Pavlik said. “He’s starting to learn how to be effective using his physical gifts. His biggest step up has been adjusting to the speed of the game and slowing it down.”

Ezeonu is surrounded by a veteran-laden group at the middle blocker position with now-seniors Marsh and Tuman. In their careers, Marsh has played in 72 matches and Tuman has played in 67.

Marsh said he takes special care to take the younger guys under his wing by getting them involved in the program and making them feel like “family.”

With Ezeonu, like Pavlik, Marsh now sees a totally different player from the 2021 season.

“The physical and mental side of the game has improved so much over these past couple years,” Marsh told the Collegian. “He’s developed as a volleyball player so much with his IQ and physical abilities improving so much.”

Ezeonu has appreciated the leadership of Marsh and Tuman, who the sophomore sees as “brothers,” and tries to “mimic” how they play.

The Nittany Lions enter the EIVA Tournament on Thursday as the No. 1 seed, looking to repeat as champions.

Going into the tournament, Ezeonu will be looked upon as an x-factor going against more physical middle-blocking teams.

“There are people similar to Toby like [Saint Francis’s] Josh Blair, but they’re not Toby,” Pavlik said. “His reach, his length, his ability to jump puts him into a class of his own.

“If he prepares enough to get ready to hit the ball and the servers deliver him a good ball, he’s gonna score his points.”