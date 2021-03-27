Penn State’s last home match of the regular season possessed added significance.

It was a special weekend for the Nittany Lions, but not just because they swept Sacred Heart in back-to-back matches nor that they won in straight sets for the seventh consecutive match. Saturday’s win meant coach Mark Pavlik had earned his 600th career win.

The blue and white dominated both nights offensively, defensively and behind the service line. Not to mention, Penn State was perfect with its serve receptions in Friday’s contest.

The pair of excellent performances led the way for Penn State to sweep Sacred Heart both nights and for Pavlik to get his milestone victory.

Pavlik is one of the five Division I coaches in NCAA history to reach 600 wins. For Pavlik, he said he was hardly surprised to reach the benchmark this season with what he believes is a strong team.

“I’ve said before, this particular group of guys I enjoy watching them play here. If there are significant milestones to be shared, I couldn't have asked for a better team than to get that milestone and share it with,” Pavlik said.

Penn State has certainly been special this year, as proved true by its top 10 ranking and 16-2 record. Throughout the season, the blue and white’s energy and comradery have been on full display.

For the Nittany Lions, it hasn’t mattered who is on the court; everyone appears excited and eager to rally around one another.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

To achieve milestones like Pavlik’s, it has required every component of the team to be firing on all cylinders.

“I started to think about everybody who has gone through those 600 wins, from the players to sports administrators to administration,” Pavlik said. “ I just have been very grateful for all of the great people that have helped us get to this level.”

Six-hundred wins is not a feat that is accomplished quickly nor easily. For Pavlik, it has taken years of early mornings and late nights, perseverance and belief in his team.

This year’s version of the blue and white has made all of that so much easier on Pavlik.

This high level of respect for his players is also evidence through how his players talk about him. Whenever asked about Pavlik, pliers like junior middle blocker Sam Marsh come to his defense and praise him with admiration and thankfulness.

“It's a real honor,” Marsh said. “He has done so much for us, so we wanted to give it back to him because we are grateful for that. I am just super proud.”

Sophomore outside hitter and libero Tim Herget echoed Marsh’s sentiment and believes without the program’s current leader, it wouldn’t be where it is today.

“We wanted to go out and win this one for [Pavlik] because we are very grateful for him and all of our coaches for their efforts and sacrifices to help us to be successful,” Herget said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE