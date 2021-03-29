After earning his 600th career win as a coach, Penn State’s Mark Pavlik had a lot to be thankful for Saturday.

But rather than basking in personal glory, Pavlik was most grateful for the 2021 Nittany Lions.

Pavlik has trained his fair share of volleyball players, but in his 27 years at University Park, this year’s roster holds a special place in his heart.

“I’ve really enjoyed being in the gym with them. I enjoy watching them play,” Pavlik said. “They’re 20 of the finest young men that you’re going to want to be around. If a significant milestone is to be shared, I couldn’t have asked for a better team to share it with.”

One of the things that makes this year’s squad so special for Pavlik is its adaptability and ability to perform whatever tasks are asked of it, regardless of specialization.

Players such as Cole Bogner, Tim Herget and Brett Wildman are known to Pavlik as being renaissance men of volleyball, something that comes in handy when the Nittany Lions are up against physical teams.

In its latest series against Sacred Heart, Penn State dominated the court from every angle — especially with defensive maneuvers.

“[Saturday] was a continuation of the preparation this team has been going through for maybe the last three to four weekends,” Pavlik said. “One of the things we certainly talked about was the ability to play well night one and come back to reach that same level.”

Junior setter Bogner is a specialist in the art of defense with an eye for passing. His decision-making has helped put the Nittany Lions in a position to win on many occasions throughout the course of his career.

While Bogner is prolific at dishing the ball off to his teammates — so much so that he was recently named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week — he also has the ability to play strong defense.

Wildman and Bogner have a special relationship on the court that allows them to communicate well on both offense and defense. However, Pavlik said the duo can be extremely versatile when the situation calls for it.

And that truth carries to the rest of the team, too.

“If anybody walks out of this gym tonight focusing on the things that didn’t go well for them, they are just flat out wrong,” Pavlik said. “Everybody contributed and did things really well tonight, from top to bottom.”

Sophomore outside hitter Herget is another player who is known for his flexibility on the court.

Herget managed seven kills, six digs and one block in his latest match against Sacred Heart and has been a vital player in his first official season.

In the beginning of the year, Pavlik implemented a double-libero system with Will Bantle and Herget and is currently taking advantage of the latter’s aptitude on offense.

“Pav says to me that I’m pretty much a Swiss Army knife because I have the ability to do a lot of things,” Herget said. “But I’m just grateful, to be honest, to be out here able to compete, no matter what position I’m playing.”

After losing much of his first season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Herget is making the most of his sophomore year alongside Jack Shampine, another strong sophomore.

Shampine had a strong presence over the weekend, as he was one of 11 players to obtain a kill in Saturday’s match. He led the blue and white with eight kills in total.

This past weekend’s matches were the first game action Shampine has seen at Rec Hall. According to Pavlik, he took full advantage of this opportunity despite a lack of experience.

“This is what we see from Jack [Shampine] every day in practice, and I think he’s getting more and more confident with his swing,” Pavlik said. “He’s figuring out how to be a pretty good volleyball player, and we couldn’t have asked for a better weekend from him.”