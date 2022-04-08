Friday night’s match against St. Francis Brooklyn wasn’t just a regular matchup.

Penn State cruised to a 3-0 sweep over the Terriers for its 17th straight win, but it was a night where the contributions of seniors Will Bantle and Canyon Tuman were recognized as a part of the Nittany Lions’ senior night.

Bantle and Tuman provided veteran leadership for the blue and white for four years and will be greatly missed.

Reflecting on his time of being a teammate of Bantle and Tuman, outside hitter Brett Wildman said he is grateful for the time that he spent being around the two.

“From a teammate, friend and family perspective, it’s just the general camaraderie we’ve built over the years,” Wildman said. “You don’t wanna see them go.”

Thankfully, a bright spot for Penn State during a bittersweet night is four of its seniors will be returning for another year.

Thanks to the NCAA granting athletes another year of eligibility, setter Cole Bogner, Wildman, middle blocker Sam Marsh and opposite hitter Cal Fisher are returning for their fifth year with the program.

With so many veterans returning, Coach Mark Pavlik said he is pleased with the leadership that’s coming back.

“It’s one of the things that we’re looking forward to when you get to look forward,” Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions will be returning three second-team All Americans(Fisher, Wildman and Bogner) and an All-EIVA honorable mention (Marsh) for the 2023 season next spring.

With the team’s 21-3 record and individually great performances from the four, more awards could be in their futures.

As each has done in their time with the program, the returning senior made an impact on Friday night.

Fisher made his presence known in the first set, recording three service aces. He would finish with four of Penn State’s nine total aces.

His prowess in his serves spread to his hitting around the net, tacking on 10 kills. Currently at 260 kills in 2022, Fisher is on pace to beat his season-best total of 282 from last season.

Wildman, coming off being named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week, continued his dominance on the offensive end with his third straight match recording over 10 kills, tallying 13 with a .550 hitting percentage.

Wildman’s 13 kills adds on to a season-best for the outside hitter, who sits with 272 on the season. His .355 hitting percentage is also a season-best.

The engine of the Nittany Lions’ offense as it’s been all season is Bogner, who dished out 38 assists while recording two kills.

Bogner’s 29 assists helped him surpass his previous season-best of 818 assists with 846 and counting with two matches left to go in the regular season..

Bogner, Wildman and Fisher combined for 25 of Penn State’s 45 kills.

Marsh, while not playing in Friday’s match, continues to provide the leadership and plays his role when called upon.

In 72 sets played, Marsh has surpassed season-bests this season in kills (112), hitting percentage (.389) and service aces (21).

With each senior having made major strides from last season, Pavlik said he is looking forward to the strides the four seniors and the rest of the team will make next season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that these guys are gonna come back better,” Pavlik said. “I think that’s the best part about collegiate athletics is that you have them for a short amount of time and you get to see them grow.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s volleyball completes Senior Night sweep of St. Francis Brooklyn On a heartfelt Senior Night in Happy Valley, Penn State took care of business in its penulti…