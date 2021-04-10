Penn State capped off a successful 19-3 season Saturday by blowing out Charleston in straight sets.

The match was not close in its early stages as the Nittany Lions got off to a hot start in the first set and won the first 12 points in the second frame.

The EIVA champions were looking to gain momentum heading into postseason play after losing the final match of its series against George Mason.

The blue and white succeeded in picking up steam after it swept The Golden Eagles both Friday and Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match against Charleston.

Serving carries blue and white

The Nittany Lions put their opponent in a bad position right off the bat, as they recorded 13 service aces compared to Charleston’s four.

Cal Fisher registered five service aces to lead the team, and four Nittany Lions in total recorded an ace at some point during the match.

On top of that, the Golden Eagles tallied 14 service errors on the night, indicating a clear advantage in favor of Penn State.

Errors plague Charleston

Charleston only recorded a total of 37 points during the entirety of the match, despite having more total attacks than Penn State. A huge reason behind the Golden Eagles’ struggles was their own errors.

On top of Charleston’s 14 service errors, it also had 19 attack errors. Those two statistics alone provided Penn State an entire set’s worth of points and then some.

This was a continued pattern from Friday’s match, where the Golden Eagles put up 18 errors to Penn State’s five.

By putting itself in such a hole based on its own faults, Charleston struggled to seriously threaten Penn State.

Defense bolsters Nittany Lions

Charleston was held to a lackluster -.184 hitting percentage in Saturday’s match. The inability to find an open hitting lane, along with their attack errors, put the Golden Eagles in a hole.

The blue and white also recorded four solo blocks and four block assists on Saturday, with four different players recording at least one block or assist.

On the other side, Penn State recorded a hitting percentage of .442, which is a significantly greater clip than Charleston’s hitting percentage.

The Golden Eagles closed out their 2021 campaign with a 4-12 mark with the loss while the Nittany Lions will enter the postseason as a top 10 team hunting for a national championship.

