The boys are back in action.

No. 4 Penn State looks to continue its hot streak this weekend as the blue and white travel to New York to clash with St. Francis-Brooklyn.

Going back to last Saturday, the Nittany Lions continued their recent dominance with the three-set sweep against St. Francis-Pennsylvania.

The highlight of the match? A season-high .500 hitting percentage for the Nittany Lions

The offense put on a show against the Red Flash, winning the kill battle 45-27 while putting up 44 assists in the process.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman’s strong season continued against the Red Flash, as he led the team with 13 kills to put his season total at 152.

Senior setter Cole Bogner showed his top-notch playmaking ability once again, tallying 41 assists on the night and earning himself the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The all-around performances continued for Penn State, as the defense showed out once again this season.

The Nittany Lion defense held St. Francis-Pennsylvania to a .169 hitting percentage and only 27 kills in the match.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher put up a season-high 11 digs and senior middle blocker Canyon Tuman contributed two blocks to the Nittany Lion defense.

One of the biggest highlights of the match was the Penn State second-set defense, where it allowed zero lead changes and ties, before taking the set 25-10.

Going over to St. Francis-Brooklyn this weekend, coach Mark Pavlik’s group is working with a 7-4 record on the season so far.

The Terriers are coming off a 3-2 win over LIU.

Its offense had a strong outing, finishing with a .358 hitting percentage despite dropping the kill comparison 59-58 to the Sharks.

The Terrier’s chemistry seemed to be insync as the offense recorded a total of 56 assists.

Freshman middle blocker Andrea Lancianese played his best match of the season against LIU. He put up a season-high 21 kills, and sophomore setter Lucas Blanco notched eight assists.

The defense held LIU to a .261 hitting percentage and blocked eight of the Shark’s shots.

Junior outside hitter/libero Nicola Iannelli led the team with 15 digs while junior outside hitter Bartek Zielinksi put up six total blocks for the Terrier defense.

After a quick trip to Brooklyn, the Nittany Lions will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to go up against NJIT.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 3-1 loss at the hands of Harvard last Saturday night.

Despite the loss, the NJIT offense gave it their all against Harvard — throwing down 47 kills and winning the assists comparison 46-42.

Junior opposite hitter Julian Meissner put up a season high 18 kills against Harvard, while sophomore setter Griffin Fieseler tied his season high in the assist column with 34.

The Highlander defense showed signs of strength against Harvard as well, winning the dig battle 28-20 and blocking six shots.

But allowing Harvard a .411 hitting percentage was NJIT’s achilles heel in this match.

Junior middle blocker Martin De Chavarria helped anchor the defense by blocking four shots, and Meissner tallied seven digs on the day.

Going into these two matches this weekend on a six-match win streak and a perfect 5-0 conference record, the Nittany Lions confidence could be at a season high.

