Despite winning their ninth straight set, coach Mark Pavlik’s bunch have been keeping their heads in the match — holding one another accountable for not growing too confident early in the season.

After sweeping BYU twice last week, the Nittany Lions continued their winning ways at Rec Hall tonight

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman said the team is not getting ahead of themselves with a long season to come.

“What matters is the next game, so there is no need to dwell on those things,” Wildman said. “Obviously down the road, we have goals we want to accomplish, but prior things that have happened don't really matter much.”

The Nittany Lions accumulated 39 kills against Grand Canyon — 6 more than the Antelopes.

“I thought we showed some pretty good composure out there tonight,” Pavlik said. “Offensively we were clicking, but in the men’s game the serving can be an equalizer”

It was certainly on the serving front where the away team managed to outdo the Nittany Lions as Grand Canyon managed to collect six service aces on the night.

Despite not dominating from the service line, Penn State still collected the win across three sets, and Wildman led the scoreboard Thursday night notching 14 kills.

“Cole [Bogner] does a great job of evenly distributing the ball, so that makes it easier on me essentially,” Wildman said. “The middles are doing their job, Sam [Marsh] and Toby [Ezeonu]. They’re a threat so [the opponents’] middles are going to bite.”

After the match, Pavlik said the team this year is special, and that bond can be seen by anyone watching the match.

“They stick together in everything. I think there is a gratitude about them, to get a chance to play, but that’s simply not it,” Pavlik said. “I think the other level of gratitude comes from knowing they are blessed with the opportunity that they have everyday just to see how good they could be.”

Redshirt senior libero Will Bantle shared similar beliefs with his coach in terms of the team’s chemistry, and for Bantle — it comes down to trust.

“I have been playing with these guys for four years, and I trust them. I’d rather have them take the swing than me,” Bantle said. “Being able to play on the court with these guys is something else. They’re good people as well.”

“It’s definitely helped the team camaraderie by not being selfish.”

While the Nittany Lions have seemingly come by their wins with ease, Pavlik emphasized the sheer amount of work his team has been contributing in the off season and the continued effort they will put forth.

The head coach entering his 28th season leading the blue and white knows things only gets more difficult as the season rages on.

“We know the teams we’re going to play get better,” Pavlik said, “April is a long way off, and thankfully, we get an opportunity to work through January and see where we can be.”

