After opening up the season with a series sweep against BYU, Penn State kicks off its second series of the season against No. 6 Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions started off strong in their season opener, recording a 3-0 sweep against then-No. 6 BYU last Thursday.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was able to lead the way for Penn State, recording 10 kills to go along with six blocks. Senior Brett Wildman also contributed nine kills to help lift Penn State over the Cougars.

Senior setter Cole Bogner stepped up in a big way as well, tallying 27 assists and four digs.

Penn State was dominant in its first game of the season, winning the point battle 53-31. The Nittany Lions also tallied a total of 35 kills compared to BYU’s 27, while they also had the advantage 32-26 in assists.

The momentum from the season opener carried over to Game 2 of the series, as Penn State claimed victory 3-0 on sets last Saturday.

The Nittany Lions were able to show great strength against the Cougars, only allowing six total lead changes throughout the whole match and not allowing a single lead change in the first set.

While earning 34 total kills on only 62 attempts, Penn State was able to record a .403 hitting percentage against the Cougar defense. That enabled the Nittany Lions to win the point comparison 47.5-40.

Wildman once again had a huge contribution, recording 10 kills and six digs. Senior Cal Fisher contributed seven kills as well while leading the way with six aces.

Bogner once again recorded 27 of the Nittany Lion's 34 total assists.

Taking a look at Grand Canyon, the Antelopes are coming off a two-game homestand against No. 14 McKendree, winning both matches 3-1.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

In Game 1 of the series, Grand Canyon won three sets in a row after dropping the first set 25-21.

The Antelopes were able to gain the advantage in every major statistical category, outscoring McKendree 82-63 while recording 64 kills along with 61 assists. The defense was able to stand strong as well, totaling 52 digs and seven blocks.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Christian Janke was able to lead Grand Canyon with 21 kills and three assists.

Redshirt junior setter Heath Hughes was able to set his teammates up exceptionally, recording 53 total assists.

Fellow redshirt junior libero Cole Udall was able to help anchor the Antelopes defense, contributing 16 digs.

Grand Canyon carried over the strong play from Game 1 to Game 2.

It showed strong offensive ability once again, outscoring McKendree 64-52, tallying 49 kills with 43 assists.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Camden Gianni contributed a team-high 14 kills. Hughes once again served as the main playmaker of the match for the Antelopes, adding 39 assists to his season total.

Both teams come into this series with a great amount of confidence from their strong play in their previous series. Penn State and Grand Canyon were both able to show their strengths throughout the opening weekend.

In the most recent AVCA Men’s Coaches Poll, Penn State moved up from No. 5 to No. 4, and Grand Canyon improved from No. 9 to No. 6, setting up a heavyweight matchup in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions open up this two-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rec Hall with Game 2 starting at the same time on Saturday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball rises in latest AVCA Coaches Poll Following two straight-set victories over BYU, Penn State slotted in at the No. 4 position i…