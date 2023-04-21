During Thursday’s EIVA semifinal match, No. 1 seed Penn State competed against No. 4 seed George Mason.

As the top seed, the Nittany Lions did not compete in the first round of the tournament.

Penn State prevailed, advancing to the championship match on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

While the first set of the night was underway, the Patriots jumped out to a 13-11 lead. In an attempt to block a kill made by redshirt freshman outside hitter Liam French, junior Toby Ezeonu appeared to have rolled his ankle after his jump.

Immediately, the blue and white’s assistant athletic trainer and graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman checked on the middle blocker. The crowd remained silent as dull music was playing and the two teams quietly conversed about their plans going forward in the set.

Following the match, Wildman reflected on how the team was able to get back into a match-winning headspace.

“Obviously, you never want to see one of your brothers go down,” Wildman said. “But at the same time, I think that as soon as it’s like, ‘Alright, he’ll live,’ it’s kind of like next man up, move on, and I guess kind of plug and chug.”

After being walked off, barely putting any weight on his foot, Ezeonu was not seen on the court for the rest of the match. Coach Mark Pavlik stated following the game that Ezeonu is in a boot.

“Nothing’s broken, so you know, we’ll see where he’s at,” Pavlik said. “Right now, even the med people were saying, ‘Hey, once the swelling and everything goes down, we’ll have a better diagnosis hopefully in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Wildman knew that Toby would still want the team to play well, regardless of his injury.

“Toby wouldn’t want us to kind of mope around and think about how he’s gone,” Wildman said. “He’ll be like, ‘I’m good, just go in.’”

Following Ezeonu’s injury, the Patriots utilized players that performed much better compared to the regular season matches between the two teams, resulting in a set loss for Penn State. This was the first time the Nittany Lions lost a set to George Mason all season.

Pavlik recognized this unexpected playing from the Patriots.

“They used Liam [French], and Omar [Hoyos] went off,” Pavlik said. “They didn’t do that the first two matches that we played.”

While the first set was lost, the Nittany Lions bounced back and were able to establish a momentum that carried them through the rest of the match.

“We kind of found our rhythm and mojo in terms of energy and team camaraderie and it felt really good,” Wildman said.

The loss of a strong player barely slowed the blue and white down on Thursday.

As the kill leader of the night, redshirt senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher also crossed the threshold of 1,000 career kills during the match.

For this, Fisher thanked the team’s setter, graduate student Cole Bogner.

“Cole was putting me in a lot of good positions,” Fisher said. “We knew with their middle blocker, when we’re in perfect pass, they would jump a lot. So, Cole was able to feed me back and get me a lot of one-on-ones, which makes my life pretty easy.

Looking forward to the championship match, Fisher is confident in the abilities of Penn State.

“I think just focusing on our side, trusting our game no matter what,” Fisher said. “Teams are going to play good in a championship match. Princeton’s gonna have a good match, we’re gonna have a better match.”

The EIVA championship match will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Rec Hall where the Nittany Lions will face off against the Tigers.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE