Penn State finished its second straight victory over George Mason with one of its cleanest matches of the year.

The blue and white upped its winning streak to four games by beating the Patriots twice before facing Charleston.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad kept the energy going and it remained consistent in the first match and even more so in the second one to complete a sweep.

Pavlik said he was very proud of his players and all they accomplished this weekend against George Mason. He knew the Nittany Lions needed to play error-free volleyball and his players did exactly that in the most recent in.

“I think you just witnessed one of the cleanest matches that we've played in Rec Hall in a long time,” Pavlik said.

Penn State has had an up and down season in terms of errors. The blue and white is not always the cleanest when it comes to unforced errors.

In the past few weekends, Pavlik’s players have averaged seven unforced errors a game. In both games this weekend, there were only seven errors total.

“We didn't give George Mason points, and when you don't give teams points, it's really tough to have a team work its way back into a game, especially when you can put up the service that we put up and be able to extend your lead,” Pavlik said.

Not only was the blue and white clean on defense, offense and behind the service line, but it also played as a singular unit.

Each week, Penn State has focused on its side of the net and developing a team culture that is all about effort turning into future successes.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men’s volleyball tops George Mason, completes series sweep Penn State got to showcase its physicality once again in its second win against George Mason.

The Nittany Lions came into tonight with an attitude and held it through all three games. Pavlik’s squad did not want a repeat of the night before when it dropped a set.

Instead, the blue and white wanted a clean sweep.

“Tonight, there was a big emphasis that we had that was to just come out really strong and have a good second night so that we could prove to ourselves that we were in a good place,” outside hitter Cal Fisher said.

This weekend was an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to show what they are made of as a team. In both matches, they resembled a dominant and a strong team.

After reflecting on who they are as a team and their repeated lackluster performances in game two of a series after winning the first one, the Nittany Lions learned what they needed to do to earn series sweeps.

“What we kind of realized about ourselves the past few weekends, we’re not really strong and showed that we were dominant the first night and then not the second night,” Fisher said.

This weekend’s matches, Penn State showed that they are dominant and showed that by putting up one of the cleanest matches ever at Rec Hall and the cleanest match this season at home or away.

“We really wanted to show them that we are the dominant team and that's what we did,” Fisher said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men’s volleyball passes first test against George Mason Penn State certainly helped itself in the EIVA standings with a victory over George Mason.