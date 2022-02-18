Penn State is back at it again, putting its five-match win streak to the test against Saint Francis University.

The Nittany Lions are set to host the Red Flash at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rec Hall.

For No. 4 Penn State, it’s riding its biggest high of the season so far, with its offense coming back to its original form and its defense meshing in perfectly for a balanced attack.

The blue and white is coming off a 3-0 match victory against Sacred Heart University last Saturday afternoon, where it was the definition of dominance.

The Penn State offense continued its fantastic play, putting up 42 kills on a .372 hitting percentage, while also showing strong chemistry throughout the match and racking up 39 assists.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher continued his firepower on the offensive side, adding 10 kills to his season total, while senior setter Cole Bogner showed why he’s one of the best playmakers in the nation, putting up 31 assists.

Coach Mark Pavlik detailed the importance of playmaking and passing when it comes to the Nittany Lions’ offense.

“We pass the ball, we can decide how our offense is run,” Pavlik said at his weekly media availability Monday. “We don’t pass the ball, the serving team is deciding for us where we can go.”

The Nittany Lion defense wasn’t giving Sacred Heart much of anything during the match and held it to a only .039 hitting percentage — a mark to remember.

Senior middle blocker Sam Marsh set the tone on defense, putting up seven blocks, while redshirt senior libero Will Bantle helped anchor the defense with five digs.

Looking at Saint Francis University, it’s also riding a five-match win streak, with its most recent win coming in the form of a 3-1 victory over Harvard.

The offense was the standout for Saint Francis against the Crimson, reaching 51 kills on a .331 hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Blake Liprando was the big standout for the Red Flash, tallying a season-high 20 kills.

Sophomore setter Ryan Parker served as the Red Flash’s main playmaker, as he tallied 41 of Saint Francis’s 49 assists.

The Red Flash defense didn’t have its best performance against Harvard, though, as it lost the block battle and the dig comparison.

Liprando led the Red Flash in digs with nine, while graduate student middle blocker Joshua Blair contributed two blocks.

Pavlik discussed this winning streak and raved about the team's response to tough situations and matches.

“If you’re going to look for anything I’m pleased with, we’ve handled losses well,” Pavlik said. “Once it’s over, it’s, “OK, who do we have next?”

When asked what to expect from the Red Flash, Pavlik went into the competition that they can bring to the table against a team like Penn State.

“I expect [this match] to go very similar to Harvard,” Pavlik said. “[Scores of] 18-18. 20-20. And can we get one or two-point separation off of our serving, our block and defense?

“I think the question I have is: Will our serving be effective?”

