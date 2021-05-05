After defeating Belmont Abbey in straight sets in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State did not find much luck in round two.

The Nittany Lions lost to Lewis in straight sets, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20, as the blue and white found it difficult to overcome the Flyers’ strong offense.

Despite matching Lewis point-for-point throughout the majority of the match, the intense serving talent found across Penn State’s roster that usually swindle’s opposing teams was met well by the Flyers.

According to coach Mark Pavlik and his team, the postseason experience was one they were grateful for, despite its less than satisfying end.

“I couldn't be more proud of the way we competed against a team like that,” Pavlik said. “We went as far as our passing and serving game could take us, but at the end of game three, I think their serve got to us more than ours did to them.”

Penn State’s roster featured EIVA leaders in individual statistics like assists (Cole Bogner, with 747) and service aces (Cal Fisher, with 54) while also coming in second in the NCAA in aces per set as a team with 2.12.

With Fisher, a junior opposite hitter, and junior outside hitter Brett Wildman on its roster, Penn State’s serving swindled 22 teams before its season came to a halt at the hands of the Lewis squad.

Along with their serving, the Nittany Lions’ strength was their passers, which allowed them to wear out their opponents during long rallies. One player who was particularly adept at setting up his opponents was Bogner, the junior setter.

Like his teammates, Bogner was also dejected about the loss, but hinted at the team’s determination to make an appearance in years to come.

“To be able to win a conference title and put ourselves in this position, I mean that’s something to tip our hat to, and we had a great season,” Bogner said. “It sucks that it was just one or two ponts here or there, but we will have the same group and be back next year.”

In Tuesday night’s match, Bogner had 32 assists, seven digs and one block to help keep Penn State competitive. However, even his setup abilities were hardly much of a challenge for Lewis’ defense.

Throughout the match, Bogner helped Penn State’s offense stay neck-and-neck with the Flyers. But in all three sets, any lead the Nittany Lions built would quickly be taken away by Lewis.

With no seniors on its roster during the 2021 season, Penn State should return every player for its next season, and Pavlik thinks this group will return next season more determined than ever.

“These guys will be back, and what they’ve experienced at this level so far is something we can certainly build upon in the near future,” Pavlik said. “Hopefully when we come back here better prepared, a little older, a little bit wiser, we can take that next step.”

Two players who made exceptional impacts on their team were Wildman and Bogner. Both of them have worked on improving the team’s communication and focus since the beginning of the 2021 campaign.

In Tuesday night’s affair, Bogner and Wildman had particularly strong effects on their team, consistently trying to motivate and gather the troops during team huddles.

On several occasions, the Nittany Lions trailed the Flyers or were attempting to hold a lead. During that time, the blue and white would appear very enigmatic in its huddles during timeouts and remained both hopeful and vigilant until the very end of the match.

Despite its attempts to turn the tides of the match in Penn State’s favor, it did not possess the ability to take control of the court for long enough to keep Lewis from scoring, and ultimately winning.

“I thought we got there with some pretty aggressive serves and swings,” Pavlik said. “But in transition, we weren’t as willing to get our feet to the ball as quickly and efficiently as they had.”

