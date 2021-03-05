Penn State was victorious once again in its match against Charleston, beating the Golden Eagles in straight sets.

In seemingly every aspect of the game, the Nittany Lions were too much for their visitors to overcome. Coach Mark Pavlik and his team demonstrated a focus to detail on its side of the net as the blue and white’s players kept their attention and stayed even keeled when they needed to most.

“The way [the team] compose themselves does not give any indication of whether they are winning or losing,” said Pavlik. “It’s a credit to them, they just worry about the next play and move on.”

The Nittany Lions ability to maintain their composure has treated Penn State well in the 2020-21 campaign, including in its 3-2 set win against Saint Francis on Feb. 6.

In Friday night’s match, there was a strong allegiance between the Nittany Lions tonight, specifically when they lost the lead in the third set and Charleston seemed to take control of the court.

The Golden Eagles held a scoring lead of three points and nearly caught the blue and white off guard.

“They started to control their offense a bit better and they got used to how we were serving,” Pavlik said. “They did a good job tonight, and they forced us to keep whittling away.”

Despite the setback, Penn State’s defense was the first to reset. It helped put the blue and white back in a position of authority with the help of one player in particular: Brett Wildman.

“We ended up going from 14 to six when they sided out,” Pavlik said. “I think that with Brett's run of three service aces in a row, we knew they had issues with Brett’s serve that we could take advantage of.”

Wildman’s serve completely swindled Charleston’s defense and presented Penn State with an opportunity to turn the set around.

The 6-foot-5 junior had 10 kills and six digs throughout Friday night’s game, bringing the blue and white to a 15-14 lead in the third set before the Nittany Lions took it 25-21.

“Brett’s serving run was the key, but from there we managed to sideout and keep that distance, we get a point here, a point there, but after that we were really able to build that lead and take that separation,” Pavlik said.

The concentration Penn State employed throughout the match was key to the blue and white securing a quick sweep rather than needing to play any additional sets.

“Any time a team makes you feel a little bit uncomfortable, how you respond to that speaks volumes about what kind of outlook you have to compete,” Pavlik said.

Charleston tested the Nittany Lions once again, as many other teams have done all season. As such, Penn State was better prepared for whatever the Golden Eagles threw at it.

Despite the time it took to acclimate to Penn State’s serving game in tonight’s match, Charleston’s return game was both impressive and surprising for the blue and white.

“I thought our serving kept them off balance by changing speeds, that can be just as effective as blowing them up,” Pavlik said. “But I think it’s probably really different for a team to come and face us for the first time, they’re going to be better prepared for us tomorrow.”

Only time will tell if the Nittany Lions can repeat this level of mental fortitude for their second match against the Golden Eagles. If so, Penn State has a chance to earn yet another series sweep.

“I think we can get better, and I have no doubt that Charleston is going to come back and say ‘Okay we’ve seen it, there’s nothing that can shake us up now,’” Pavlik said. “We’re probably going to get a more concerted effort from them.”

