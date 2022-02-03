Coming off of an exhilarating comeback win against No. 3 Long Beach State, No. 5 Penn State will look to carry its momentum into its matchup against Princeton this Friday.

The Nittany Lions ended their two week West Coast road trip last Saturday with a 3-2 set win over Long Beach State. Being down 2-1 in the series, Penn State was able to show its mental toughness by taking the remaining sets and upsetting the 49ers.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu shined the whole match, especially in the fifth set. Ezeonu contributed 16 kills, including one key kill to put the Nittany Lions up 14-11 in the fifth, while also adding five blocks over the course of the match.

With his outstanding performance on Saturday, Ezeonu was named the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman and senior setter Cole Bogner were main contributors to the offense as well, with Wildman leading Penn State with 18 kills and Bogner serving as the main playmaker with 52 assists.

The blue and white’s offense was able to get back in a groove against Long Beach, with its hitting percentage returning to over .300 and edging out the 49ers in the kill comparison 60-58.

Taking a look at Princeton, it’s off to a rocky start to its 2022 campaign, going 1-5 in its first 6 matches.

The Tigers are recently coming off a tough 3-2 loss to No. 13 UC San Diego.

However, despite the loss, the Tigers have numerous things to look at with a positive view.

Princeton took the kill comparison 55-54, while also coming up with 10 service aces in the match as well.

The Tigers’ defense showed strength in this match winning the dig battle 37-31, while tallying eight blocks.

Junior outside hitter Nate Thompson led the Tigers on the offensive end, putting up a season-high 13 kills to put his season total at 42, while freshman setter Henry Wedbush contributed as Princeton’s playmaker, putting up 41 assists.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Sophomore outside hitter Ben Harrington anchored the Tigers’ defense, marking a season-high with nine digs.

After their battle against the Tigers, the Nittany Lions cap off their back-to-back weekend with a matchup against George Mason.

The Patriots are coming off a 3-1 set victory of North Greenville, where the offense dominated from the start.

Winning the kill comparison 57-45, while tallying 50 total assists, the Patriots had numerous major contributors in their match.

Sophomore outside hitter Omar Hoyos showed out, putting up a new season high for kills with 21.

He also helped anchor the Patriots’ defense, recording a team-high two blocks and tying the team-high in digs with 11.

The Patriots’ defense showed its strength as well, especially in the first set where there was only one total lead change throughout the entirety of the set.

Redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Jack Bolz recorded 11 digs on the Patriots’ route to victory.

On Monday morning, following the Nittany Lions comeback win against Long Beach State, coach Mark Pavlik discussed the team building off of the confidence boost from Saturday night.

Despite taking a momentous bounce-back win, Pavlik said his side needs to quickly move on from celebrating its most recent success and stay rooted in the present.

“What do we learn from this past weekend?” Pavlik said. “Let’s get rolling with the preparation for Princeton and Mason.”

With this weekend’s back-to-back being the Nittany Lions first matches at home in over two weeks, they hope to carry the same energy and composure they reestablished in their Saturday-night victory over Long Beach State.

While Penn State will look to build off the win, with conference play starting, its main objective is what’s ahead.

“I don’t think we’re going to spend a whole lot of time on the Long Beach stuff,” Pavlik said. “Our ultimate goal is to win the EIVA.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball offense leans on power, consistency in the batter’s box With a little over two weeks until its first game against Monmouth, Penn State is hoping to …