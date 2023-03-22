As the newly ranked No. 1 team in the nation, Penn State was looking to continue its three-match winning streak, which included a victory against the previous No. 1 team, Hawaii.

On Tuesday night, the Nittany Lions faced off against No. 15 Ohio State, hoping to defeat the team once again like they did earlier in the season.

This was the second game of the season, and the blue and white defeated the Buckeyes 3-1.

The first set showed that Ohio State was looking for vengeance against Penn State. The Buckeyes maintained their distance from the Nittany Lions for the majority of the match, only tying once and never letting the blue and white gain the lead.

After Ohio State won the first set 25-21, Penn State unleashed an energy that was not yet seen from it. Throughout the beginning of the second set, the Nittany Lions managed to bring the score to 12-5. It was clear they were fighting for the win.

“We seemed to take control and give it away and take control and give it away,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “They had one block all night long, and we made 17 hitting errors.”

The second and third set were dominated by the blue and white, but the fourth and match-deciding fifth set went to Ohio State. After a high-intensity five-set match, Penn State lost to the team it had beat early on in the season.

Pavlik stated that the Nittany Lions’ performance was overall not up to par with what they are normally able to dish out.

“They did not do anything that surprised us. Our lack of execution is what hurt us,” Pavlik said.

Ohio State coach Kevin Burch said that the resilience of the team spoke volumes on the court during the match.

“I’m incredibly proud of our guys, we did not play well early in the year. We lost to [Penn State] in four, so it’s just great to see our guys not let that get in the way, be tough, have great response and just play hard through the entire match tonight,” Burch said.

“I think the toughness from our group and the resilience through tonight spoke volumes, especially being down 8-5 in the fifth and be able to come back. I think it shows a lot of character from our guys and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Both teams felt that their play style didn’t necessarily change throughout the course of the season since last seeing each other.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens felt the group was prepared to face the blue and white for a rematch.

“They do a great job of putting pressure on us… as far as the rest of the game goes, we were pretty ready,” said Stevens. “Some things change throughout the season, and other things don’t, and it’s just important for us to stay focused on that and stay focused on our job.”

Pavlik said that, moving forward, the team needs to be more calculated with what it does.

“We’ve had a very disjointed March with spring break, which I’m sure most of the Penn State students have had and trying to recover from where they’ve been,” Pavlik said. “I think it’s just a matter of, ‘Okay. We’ve got to be intentional with what we want to do. We’ve got to be effort-based the rest of the way.’”

While this may have been a bump in the road for Penn State, Pavlik is certain that the team will be able to bounce back from this defeat.

“I have extreme confidence in the level that we can reach. The challenges that we’ve been through in the last 12 to 15 days was a pretty significant challenge,” Pavlik said. “I wish we would have been able to handle this one better than we did.”

“We’ll go from here and get ready for the Harvard Crimson in about 10 days.”

